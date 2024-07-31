Eximia Research Network Expands into Virginia with Integration of Tidewater Clinical Research

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eximia Research announces the integration of Tidewater Clinical Research into its national network of clinical trial sites. This strategic development unites Tidewater's longstanding expertise in Women's Health and Ophthalmology with Eximia's extensive clinical trial experience and resources. Since its inception in 1994, Tidewater has led advancements in Women's Health through clinical trials in the Hampton Roads/Eastern Virginia region, boasting a substantial patient database and a strong network of investigators. The addition of Tidewater's 97,000 patients brings Eximia's total patient volume up to nearly one million patients nationwide.

With this acquisition, under the leadership of Dr. Ella Grach, CEO, Eximia is set to broaden their impact on patient health in the mid-Atlantic US, building upon the existing presence nationwide. Together, the sites will advance medical research in specialized therapeutic areas, reinforcing their commitment to the community and the broader medical and pharmaceutical industry.

"We are excited to welcome Tidewater Clinical Research to the Eximia network," says Grach. "Their expertise in Women's Health and Ophthalmology complements our mission to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve diverse populations and support groundbreaking clinical research nationwide."

"Tidewater Clinical Research is proud to announce our integration into the Eximia Research Network, marking a significant step forward in enhancing clinical research accessibility and quality of care for diverse patient populations," says Kelly Fleming, co-founder of Tidewater. April Rusch, co-founder, adds, "Under the Eximia umbrella, Tidewater is poised to broaden its impact on patient health and contribute to the advancement of medical research in ever-expanding medical subspecialty areas, reinforcing its commitment to the community and the pharmaceutical industry at large."

Tidewater Clinical Research joins Eximia's growing national network of integrated sites, and their respective practice leaders who welcome the new team as the network expands into Virginia. Doug Surowitz, President of Health Awareness, LLC, a prominent research company with two Florida locations acquired by Eximia in 2023, states "Over the course of 10 years I've known Dr. Grach, I've cultivated a deep respect for her capabilities in building site networks and understanding site operations. The team she has built with Eximia and their strategic growth plans continue to impress me. With continued growth, including the recent addition of Tidewater Clinical Research, we look forward to expanding our therapeutic capabilities and incorporating enhanced systems and technology in this evolving industry."

International Clinical Research (ICR), another recent addition to Eximia in Tennessee and Florida, includes a free-standing Phase I trial site in Sanford, FL. President of ICR, Brian Casteel, adds, "The opportunity for consolidation in the fragmented clinical research site industry will significantly enhance the value proposition we offer our clients. We were impressed by the organization's commitment to healthcare and their strategic integration approach. Leadership's extensive experience and methodical assembly of a team of industry professionals were key factors in our decision to join Eximia. Leveraging Eximia's resources will help us better serve our biotech and pharmaceutical clients and expand our services beyond dermatology," he concludes.

Eximia Research continues to grow its presence and patient panel across the country, with sites from coast to coast in ethnically diverse areas. This national reach ensures a wide range of patient demographics, enhancing the quality and applicability of clinical trial results. Recent acquisitions include prominent sites specializing in various therapeutic areas, further solidifying Eximia's position as a national leader in clinical research.

Eximia is a multi-site, multi-therapeutic, clinical research site network serving pharmaceutical, biotech companies and CROs and providing Phase I-IV research services across a diverse range of therapeutic indications, including neurology, psychiatry, dermatology, vaccines, gastroenterology and metabolic disorders) with access to underrepresented patient populations.

‍At Eximia, patients come first. By championing their needs with patient-centric care, we make a difference in their lives and the communities we serve.

‍Eximia is your trusted partner in clinical research, where we merge decades of experience, unwavering commitment to excellence, and flawless execution to drive the future of research and healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit: www.eximiaresearch.com.

About Tidewater Clinical Research Since 1994, Tidewater Clinical Research has been at the forefront of Women's Health research in the Hampton Roads/Eastern Virginia region. With a substantial patient database and a strong network of investigators, Tidewater has conducted numerous clinical trials that have significantly advanced medical knowledge and patient care.

