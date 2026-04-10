EX.IO Partners with Payment Asia, Joining Hands to Support Hong Kong's Licensed Stablecoin Ecosystem

HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading licensed digital asset trading platform EX.IO today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one-stop electronic payment platform Payment Asia. The two parties will jointly explore and expand payment, custody, trading, and application scenarios for regulated stablecoins in Hong Kong. The goal is to build robust infrastructure for regulated stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong, enabling rapid real-world adoption and growth once they officially enter the implementation phase. This collaboration aims to further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a leading hub for the digital asset industry.

EX.IO Partners with Payment Asia to support Hong Kong's Licensed Stablecoin Ecosystem

As one of the first platforms to obtain a license under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework, EX.IO has rapidly grown into a leading licensed digital asset trading platform in the city, offering a variety of high-quality tokenized products. As a digital asset trading platform, EX.IO has established a full-chain, high-quality infrastructure covering anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), custody, and other essentials. It is well-positioned to provide trading and related services for licensed stablecoins in Hong Kong and is actively advancing these initiatives.

Founded in 1999, Payment Asia is dedicated to providing innovative payment technologies and e-payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations across Asia. Payment Asia offers clients a simple and time-efficient online and offline payment system, covering credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and tailor-made omni-channel payment solutions encompassing various asset types. Over the past decade, the company has actively innovated by incorporating elements such as digital marketing, e-commerce, and AI advisory services into its offerings to meet the needs of merchants.

This partnership between EX.IO and Payment Asia seeks to leverage each party's strengths in their respective domains. The collaboration aims to cover multiple scenarios for licensed stablecoins and other digital assets, including offering and payments, with the aim of building a complete and practical full-chain ecosystem for licensed stablecoins in Hong Kong. Key collaboration directions include:

(1) Custody and Exchange

Once licensed stablecoins in Hong Kong are traded on the EX.IO platform, EX.IO will support Payment Asia in providing custody services for holding licensed stablecoins in Hong Kong. The parties will also explore convenient subscription and trading, between licensed stablecoins and fiat currencies (such as USD and HKD). In the long term, both sides will work together to promote application scenarios for licensed stablecoins and accelerate market adoption.

(2) Development of Licensed Stablecoin Merchant Acquiring

The two parties will collaborate to integrate technology and merchant service resources, and jointly explore subsequent compliance arrangements for regulated stablecoins. Leveraging Payment Asia's extensive merchant network and combining it with EX.IO's digital asset trading and custody capabilities, they will provide merchants with stablecoin payment and settlement solutions. This will help merchants achieve end-to-end integration from acquiring to settlement, enhancing payment efficiency and reducing transaction costs.

Both companies believe that this strategic collaboration will integrate their core strengths, promoting the efficient integration and widespread implementation of Hong Kong's licensed stablecoins in both the digital asset industry and the real economy. This will truly empower the digital asset and payment sectors, fostering further growth in Hong Kong's fintech industry.

Significant Potential in Hong Kong's Licensed Stablecoin Market – Ideal Timing for Cooperation

This collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment as Hong Kong's stablecoin regulatory framework reaches maturity. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) officially announced this afternoon (April 10) the issuance of two stablecoin issuer licenses. EX.IO and Payment Asia welcome this milestone and ready to leverage their cutting-edge blockchain technology and extensive expertise in payment settlement, to strengthen stablecoin infrastructure, commit to delivering more secure, transparent, and efficient digital asset solutions to the market . Recent reports from major investment banks indicate that the Hong Kong stablecoin market is projected to reach approximately US$16 billion (around HK$125 billion), with substantial room for further growth. Should the total supply continue to expand, market demand rise, and on-chain activity surge, the market size could expand even more significantly.

As such, both parties are confident that issuers, trading platforms, and payment companies will all benefit comprehensively from building the licensed stablecoin ecosystem. Through this collaboration, EX.IO expects improvements in key platform metrics such as asset variety, trading volume, and user retention. Payment Asia believes that with its vast merchant network and acquiring service capabilities, it can further broaden the scenarios for future licensed stablecoins, driving widespread adoption among merchants and end-users. Together, the two aim to actively promote widespread adoption of licensed stablecoins in real-world payment and real-world asset (RWA) scenarios, seizing the tremendous opportunities presented by the explosive growth of Hong Kong's licensed stablecoin ecosystem.

Ms. Chen Wu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of EX.IO, stated:

"The issuance of Hong Kong's inaugural licensed stablecoin marks a significant and positive milestone for the local digitalasset ecosystem. The current timing of EX.IO's strategic partnership with Payment Asia is exceptionally opportune. Through a comprehensive suite of full-chain services—including subscription, trading, exchange, custody, and wealth management for licensed stablecoins—the two parties will collaborate to establish a seamless, one-stop ecosystem spanning from product offering to practical, real-world implementation.

Looking ahead, EX.IO remains committed to deepening cooperation with all relevant stakeholders to provide secure, efficient, and premium user experiences in relation to licensed stablecoins and other digital assets in Hong Kong. This ongoing effort will further reinforce the city's position as a preeminent international hub for digital assets."

Mr.Paul Tang, Chief Operating Officer of Payment Asia, said:

"Payment Asia has always been committed to leading innovation in the payment industry. This strategic partnership with EX.IO marks a crucial step forward in building a licensed stablecoin application ecosystem. By combining EX.IO's compliance strengths in the digital asset space with our deep experience in payment acquiring, we are confident in creating a closed-loop stablecoin infrastructure from trading to payment for the Hong Kong market, enabling the real economy to more effectively access the opportunities of the digital asset era."

About EX.IO

EX.IO is a strictly regulated Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP). Since December 2024, it has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). As one of the first platforms to pass the "deemed licensed" regime under Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615), EX.IO has established itself as a leading licensed exchange. It is also the only VATP included in Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) system.

About Payment Asia

Established in 1999 and based in Hong Kong, Payment Asia is a leading e-payment technology and e-commerce management company specializing in offering the most secure and prompt payment processing network to local and global businesses. Driven by professionalism, dedication, and innovation for over 25 years, Payment Asia is committed to growing together with our clients.

SOURCE Payment Asia