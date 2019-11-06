Exit By Owner adds 14 additional 5 Star Reviews in the 3rd Quarter of 2019.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exit By Owner is an established Timeshare Relief Company with decades of combined experience in the timeshare industry. Here are a few of the 5 Star reviews from the satisfied clients of Exit By Owner:

"My husband and I bought into a timeshare about 25 years ago we only used it a couple of times then due to medical reasons my husband was unable to travel. Exit by Owner was very helpful to us in terminating our contract. Thank you Exit by Owner."

-Sharon J. 09/15/2019

"Exit by owner were wonderful to work with, they made the whole process easy, they kept in touch with us and explained every stage of the transactions. We were very satisfied and would recommend!"

-Cindy M. 09/14/2019

"I am extremely pleased with the service I received from Exit by Owner to help me get out of my timeshares. All the staff and my personal counselor were informative, patient, and warm every time we talked on the phone. I am a senior citizen and retired College Professor and still needed help getting through the legal steps. They were kind to the point of hand-holding. I encourage anyone who needs Timeshare exiting help to contact Exit By Owner."

-Beverly S. 09/13/2019

"Very pleasant experience after heading down path unsuccessfully with other companies to get rid of my timeshare. Especially appreciated how upfront owner was about the process they use and made more sense than other sales pitches I had endured. Their performance was spot on. They did what they said they would do and it worked flawlessly."

-Larry S. 09/12/2019

"This was a great organization to work with. They delivered as promised. Stayed with us the entire time and provided us the information to properly document our case and get relieved or our time share with minimum stress. They were also very fair in their fees. I highly recommend them."

-John P. 09/10/19

"We are very pleased with the service provided by Exit-by-Owner. They did everything that they said they would do. The staff was quite helpful and supported us through the whole process. Thankful for the help."

-Joe B. 08/28/2019

