EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals Joins Fathom Realty, Bringing More Than 50 Agents to the Company's Agent-First Platform

Award-winning South Jersey brokerage expands Fathom's regional presence and strengthens its growing national network of agents

CARY, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, a subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), today announced that EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals have officially joined Fathom Realty, marking a strategic move that expands Fathom's presence in South Jersey and reflects Homestead's alignment with Fathom's technology platform, concierge-level services, and agent-first model.

The transition brings more than 50 agents and a highly respected South Jersey brokerage to Fathom's growing national network, positioning the team to leverage the company's proprietary intelliAgent platform, comprehensive training programs, and the innovative Fathom Elevate concierge plan.

Powered by Technology and Concierge-Level Support

Fathom's proprietary cloud-based platform, intelliAgent, delivers a fully integrated solution that streamlines transactions, enhances agent productivity, and supports a more seamless client experience. Combined with the recently launched Fathom Elevate plan, agents gain access to marketing, lead generation, and conversion support, transaction coordination, coaching, and recruiting assistance through a dedicated concierge team.

Elevate is designed to allow agents to focus on revenue-generating activities while Fathom's support infrastructure manages operational tasks behind the scenes, increasing efficiency, consistency, and profitability.

"It's an exciting time," said Lori Muller, President of Fathom Realty. "After evaluating Fathom's technology platform, systems, and innovation, the Homestead Realty Professionals team recognized the opportunity to expand their business through a model designed to support agent growth and productivity."

An Award-Winning Brokerage with Deep Community Roots

EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals has long been recognized for outstanding achievements at the local, regional, state, and industry levels. The brokerage consistently celebrates numerous New Jersey REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Award® recipients within its ranks, many of whom built their careers from the ground up within the office.

Designed around a proven model that cultivates entrepreneurship, Homestead Realty Professionals has earned distinction as the top-performing office in the EXIT Realty New Jersey region for several consecutive years. In 2024, Broker/Owner Stephanie Verderose was honored as Broker of the Year – East for EXIT Realty Corp., underscoring the leadership and vision behind the firm's sustained success.

Now entering a new chapter, the brokerage transitions to Fathom Realty, with its culture of productivity, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit fully intact and amplified by Fathom's national scale and technology-driven platform.

"I am incredibly proud of what we've built at Homestead Realty Professionals, an environment where entrepreneurs are developed, supported, and empowered to achieve at the highest levels," said Stephanie Verderose, Vice President of Growth at Fathom Realty and former Broker/Owner of EXIT Homestead Realty Professionals. "The transition of Homestead Realty Professionals and more than 50 dedicated agents to Fathom Realty marks an exciting new chapter. After 21 years of running brokerages and guiding agents through every market type, this move was made with careful consideration and a clear vision for the future. It was made for the benefit of everyone we serve — our agents and, especially, our clients. We are truly excited to have embarked on this journey with Fathom Realty, and it strengthens our commitment to excellence while continuing to serve the South Jersey community we are so honored to be part of."

As previously announced, Verderose recently joined Fathom Realty as Vice President of Growth. In this role, she reports directly to President Lori Muller and is responsible for initiatives focused on agent productivity, recruiting and retention, and community development, further supporting Fathom Realty's continued expansion and agent-first growth strategy.

About Fathom Realty

Fathom Realty is a national real estate brokerage powered by its proprietary intelliAgent platform. Built on a service-first philosophy, Fathom provides agents with industry-leading technology, support, training, and revenue-sharing opportunities designed to help them grow their businesses while keeping more of their hard-earned income. Learn more at www.fathomrealty.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending Group, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

