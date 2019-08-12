Exit Intent Gamified Apps are Expected to Steer the Growth of the Gamification Market

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With its recently published study "Global Gamification Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research estimates that there will be huge adoption of gamifications mainly in the areas including user-engagement, employee motivation, increase sales, data collection, and solving a business problem.

Gamification refers to the use of game elements in a non-gaming environment for the purpose of enhancing the performance, efficiency, and behavior of the employees. Gamification market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing number of mobile devices and internet penetration. The integration of social networking platform has further enhanced the effectiveness of gamification making it reliable for large number of applications such as for crowdsourcing. Gamification has emerged as a key element for the consumerization of the enterprise strategy for large number of B2B companies, for example, Oracle, Cisco, and Salesforce.Com. Several organizations are significantly investing in developing gamifications and are leveraging several technologies to uniquely position their competitive advantage.

The growing e-retail segment is one of the major factors behind the growth of the gamification market and it is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Gamification helps in adding marketing trends, building retailers strategy, and enhancing the customers experience. Key players including Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Badgeville, and Bunchball have a significant presence in the gamification market.

North America is likely to lead the gamification market and will have a significant contribution in terms of revenue due to the high adoption of gamification in this region to streamline business operations. LAMEA is likely to experience a healthy growth in gamification market on account of improving the economic sustainability during the forecast period 2019—2025.

"Need for enhanced social media based market activities across enterprises with the help of social media will steer the growth of gamification market across the globe." – Rahul Kumar Pandey, Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Few of the Key Vendors in the Gamification Market:

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.Com

Badgeville, Inc.

Bunchball

Arcaris, Inc.

SAP SE

Bigdoor, Inc.

Gigya

Faya Corporation

LevelEleven

Segmentation of the Report:

Gamification Market Segmentation By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Gamification Market Segmentation By Enterprse Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Gamification Market Segmentation By End-User

Retail

Banking

Government

Others

