EXIT Realty Launches EXIT CONCIERGE Powered by MooveGuru

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MooveGuru Inc. today announced the launch of EXIT CONCIERGE through its Premier Partnership with EXIT Realty Corp. International. EXIT CONCIERGE is the single source for connecting home services for free including television, phone, internet, gas, electric, water, security, change of address, moving services, and more. The program is powered by Atlanta based MooveGuru, the real estate industry's leading service provider of home ownership concierge and moving related services that are only available through real estate professionals.

"The EXIT CONCIERGE service aims to further our mission to deliver the best homeownership experience. This service commitment begins at the time our clients begin working with an EXIT agent to prepare to buy a home and continues through the decision to sell and relocate. Our real estate professionals honor a commitment to service over the lifetime of a client relationship, not just during the transaction," says Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "It is this continuous commitment by our company that keeps clients coming back again and again for all their real estate services."

The MooveGuru program begins when agents invite their clients during the preclosing process. The program keeps the client connected throughout the process and years after the transaction. "One of the prominent features of MooveGuru is the incorporation , of our white glove utility connections service, a group of dedicated live service representatives who are on call at the EXIT CONCIERGE to consult with clients through the entire process of utility and home services connections," says Scott Oakley, MooveGuru Chief Executive Officer.

EXIT will be releasing the concierge service nationally in February and March of 2021 to thousands of EXIT real estate professionals and their clients. "We are very thankful for the national brands like AT&T, Comcast, COX, and regional companies like Gas South who support MooveGuru and EXIT in making moving and home ownership better for consumers," says Mr. Oakley.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc., launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea to connect home buyers and sellers to savings on moving services and utility connections. Offering a concierge service coupled with just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive savings superior service from national and local retailers as they step through the relocation process.

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

