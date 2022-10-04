EXIT Realty Releases Whitepaper Defining the REALTOR'S® Role in Affordable Housing

Through service, volunteerism, education and advocacy realtors can harness their skill set to effect change

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIT Realty Corp. International, a leading real estate franchisor focused on human potential, launched a whitepaper surrounding the topic of affordable housing and how real estate professionals can harness their existing skillset to affect real change. The whitepaper, authored by EXIT Realty Co-Chair Tami Bonnell, combines research with decades of real-world experience from EXIT professionals to highlight the most successful methods for realtors focused on affordable housing. Key takeaways include how service, volunteerism, education and advocacy can move the needle to create change and opportunity for those searching for an affordable home. The whitepaper is available for download on the EXIT Realty webpage, here.

The whitepaper features three franchise owners and agents from key offices that focus on finding solutions for their clients in the current market: Corwyn Melette, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Lowcountry Group in North Charleston, South Carolina, Julie Jenkins, Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Twin Bridges, Brokerage, in Sarnia, Ontario and Laya Gavin Broker/Owner of EXIT Realty Sun City in Sun City, Arizona. The whitepaper focuses on affordable housing vs. housing affordability and how support from a knowledgeable agent can help the client get into a home where they can financially thrive.

"Real estate professionals are in the trenches every day, collectively we have one of the strongest voices for change," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp International. "We can be the voice for change in our communities by advocating for the development of more solutions."

EXIT Realty is an international company that is reframing culture in the real estate industry through its unique residual income formula, impressive charity commitment, and innovative technology. Founded in 1996, the company continues to reinvent the role of real estate professional. Most recently, EXIT launched its My Smart Sign™ tool to provide prospective home buyers with photos, pricing and details on available properties in their area on demand.

"Through research and educational tools like our recent whitepaper, in addition to our commitment to building proprietary technology in-house to support our agents, EXIT is looking to change the perception around who a real estate professional is and what their job entails," said Bonnell. "We are a legacy corporation who recognizes the importance of being nimble enough to change with the times and bring about innovation, and that's something we're very proud of."

