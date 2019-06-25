eXIthera Appoints Michael Kurz, Ph.D., to Leadership Team

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eXIthera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing bleeding complications through the inhibition of Factor XIa, today announced the appointment of Michael Kurz, Ph.D., to the company's leadership team. Dr. Kurz will join eXIthera as its Vice President of Translational Medicine and Medical Affairs, a role in which he will define and implement the clinical strategy for the development of the company's lead asset, EP-7041.

"Mike joins us at an important time for the company as we are swiftly moving into Phase 2 clinical development of EP-7041," said Neil Hayward, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of eXIthera. "Mike's extensive early-stage clinical development and medical affairs experience will be invaluable as we design our clinical studies, engage with KOLs, enroll trial participants and communicate with regulatory bodies. Mike is the ideal culture fit for eXIthera, as he brings the perfect balance of urgency and precision. I look forward to working with Mike as we develop EP-7041 and address the crushing unmet medical need for novel small molecules that safely control thrombosis."

Dr. Kurz added, "I was initially interested in joining eXIthera due to the company's unique and differentiating approach to addressing thrombosis challenges through the inhibition of Factor XIa. After meeting the team and analyzing the company's promising Phase 1 safety data, I believe EP-7041 could be a game-changer in the anticoagulation space. This disruptive approach to addressing bleeding complications is especially important in high-risk patients undergoing extracorporeal circulation. Neil and eXIthera have developed a platform with extraordinary potential and I am eager to begin the strategic development of EP-7041 and to bring this vital therapy to patients in need."

Prior to joining eXIthera, Dr. Kurz served as the Executive Director and Head of Translational Medicine and Medical Affairs at Edge Therapeutics, leading efforts to identify new product candidates and develop them through IND. He previously served as the Director and Head of Medical Affairs at Portola Pharmaceuticals, a role in which he defined the strategies and implemented tactical plans to drive the enrollment in the company's pivotal Phase 3 study. Dr. Kurz co-founded and served as Chief Scientific Officer of Cool~BIO, where he led pre-clinical development efforts and designed strategic scientific planning and operations. Dr. Kurz has held roles within medical affairs of increasing responsibility at Canyon Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Gensia. Dr. Kurz holds his Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

About eXIthera

eXIthera is a clinical-stage biotech company developing small molecule inhibitors of Factor XIa which offer the potential of thrombosis prevention without the bleeding liabilities which exist for all current treatment options. eXIthera's lead IV candidate, EP-7041, is a novel, potent and selective small-molecule Factor XIa inhibitor. EP-7041 was found to be safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers following single or multiple ascending doses in a recent Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile indicated desired efficacy with minimal potential for bleeding. For more information, visit eXIthera's website at www.eXIthera.com

