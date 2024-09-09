ExitLag Launches Duo and Squad Plans to Transform Multiplayer Gaming

New Plans Offer Cost-Effective and Seamless Connection Optimization for Teams of All Sizes

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag, created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, is set to revolutionize multiplayer gaming with the launch of its brand-new Duo and Squad plans. Designed for players looking to share their subscription and enhance their gaming experience, these plans offer a cost-effective way to access ExitLag's cutting-edge technology without compromising connection quality.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Duo and Squad plans to our community," said Lucas Stolze, CEO at ExitLag. "Our goal has always been to make online gaming more enjoyable and accessible, and now players can share the benefits of our platform with their friends and teammates while keeping costs low and connections strong. It's a game-changer for multiplayer experiences."

The new Duo and Squad plans cater to players looking to team up and enjoy smoother, lag-free gameplay—whether they're in competitive battles or cooperative quests. By splitting subscription costs while maintaining ExitLag's trusted connection optimization, gamers can now play together with fewer financial hurdles.

The Duo and Squad plans are designed to meet the needs of various types of gamers. Families of gamers, including parents and children who play together, can enjoy a shared subscription and optimized connections tailored for their experience. Friend groups and guilds that rely on stable connections, particularly in MMORPGs and FPS games, will find these plans especially useful. Esports teams, who often require reliable, consistent connections for training and competitions, can now enhance their performance without worrying about lag. Additionally, streamers and their moderators or partners can benefit from these plans during live broadcasts, ensuring smooth gameplay and engagement.

With the launch of the Duo and Squad plans, ExitLag aims to expand its user base and strengthen customer relationships. The new plans offer affordable, collaborative solutions for players who seek optimized and reliable connections, reinforcing ExitLag's commitment to empowering the gaming community with superior performance and better multiplayer experiences.

The Duo and Squad plans are now available for purchase on the ExitLag website, with subscription options available in monthly, quarterly, and annual tiers. Officially launching on September 9th, the multiplayer plans are limited to subscribers within the same country of origin.



About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

