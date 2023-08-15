ExitLag Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Internet Optimization App for Android

News provided by

ExitLag

15 Aug, 2023, 08:54 ET

ExitLag Mobile allows gamers to maintain a stable connection to a server wherever they are, reducing latency and other connection issues 

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag, created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, today took the first step into the mobile gaming space with the official launch of its mobile solution for Android. ExitLag Mobile, with more than one million downloads worldwide on its open-beta phase, is the first-ever to optimize Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G and 5G connections for a more competitive and seamless experience on smartphones and tablets – making gameplay on the go easier than ever before.

"Whether you're a first-time player or a seasoned professional, your internet connection can either make or break your experience. ExitLag's mission has always been to level the playing field and give gamers of all skill levels, all around the world access to the best connection possible," said Lucas Stolze, CEO at ExitLag. "As the industry continues to evolve, ExitLag will continue to adapt to ensure its users always have the most competitive and disruption-free experience however they choose to play."

Crafted specifically for gaming, ExitLag optimizes data routing in real-time by instantaneously mapping out various routes and sending the packet through the optimal one. In case one route fails or becomes unstable, the others kick in, keeping the game connection unphased and guaranteeing a stable connection. That's made possible with a combination of the company's proprietary algorithms and systems infrastructure based on a worldwide network of more than a thousand servers.

Built on top of some of industry's most sophisticated and accurate algorithms today, ExitLag calculates the most efficient data route automatically, with just one tap. Users can rely on ExitLag Mobile to level up their gameplay experience on more than two hundred games, available at launch like Fortnite, Roblox, FreeFire, Mobile Legends, Wild Rift, Pokémon Unite, Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal, PUBG, Call of Duty and other household names.

"We are proud to continue a legacy of excellence that has been crafted over 12 years in this industry," Stolze said. "And we are dedicated to the continued development of products that meet the needs of all gamers, both casual and professional, products that expand the imagination of what this industry can, should and will do."

ExitLag Mobile is now available in Google's PlayStore with a 7-day free trial. Monthly and yearly subscription options are available for $6,99 and $49,99. ExitLag Mobile will be coming to iOS later this year.

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact Info:
Interdependence Public Relations
Russ Pagano
(973) 303-3237
[email protected]

SOURCE ExitLag

