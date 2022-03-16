ExitLag Named Official Sponsor of The Imperial Team

Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches using ExitLag's software for more competitive gameplay.

ExitLag

"This team is comprised of some of the most elite players in the game and we are extremely proud to be supporting them," said Lucas Stolze, managing director at ExitLag. "Using ExitLag's software while gaming will give them the competitive-edge they need to overcome any competition. Expect big things to come from this team."

As part of the sponsorship, ExitLag will be the exclusive SaaS of The Imperial Team and they will use ExitLag's proprietary software while competing. ExitLag's software uses artificial intelligence for data trafficking optimization and multi-path connections with simultaneous activation, reducing lag and ensuring the team will always have a strong connection while playing.

"ExitLag is my longtime partner. Both as a sponsor and on game helping me to have an excellent connection," says FalleN. "This is what is most important for those who like to play, to have a lag-free experience! I'm really excited to play alongside my friends again and having this support from ExitLag is very special to me."

The team just completed the PGL Major Antwerp 2022: South American Qualifier and will be moving onto the PGL Major Antwerp 2022: American RMR later this year.

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers for gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. ExitLag is currently in beta testing for the first-ever mobile app to optimize connection for mobile gaming. You can learn more at ExitLag.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Laura Panza

(949) 777-2487

[email protected]

SOURCE ExitLag