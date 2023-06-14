ExitLag to Host Fortnite Charity Tournament, ExitLag UNITE

News provided by

ExitLag

14 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

The tournament will bring together global influencers and ExitLag customers who will team up for a $10,000 prize to be awarded to one of four global institutions 

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, ExitLag, an industry-leading online gaming software company, will host its first-ever Fortnite tournament, ExitLag UNITE, created to bring together gamers from countries across North and South America to experience a unique tournament for charity. The event will feature 25 Fortnite influencers and 75 ExitLag customers who will compete as teams to win a $10,000 prize that the winning team will split among the four team participants and donate to four participating charities.

Fortnite tournaments are typically played on one of eight region-specific servers. The closer a player is to the server, the better their ping and overall gaming experience is. ExitLag UNITE will feature players from various regions which normally would give players in the host server region an advantage. However, this tournament will use ExitLag's server to reduce ping and level the playing field.  

"We thought of developing a way to unite the useful with the pleasant, including our solution in a Fortnite gymkhana, with the sole objective of helping organizations that seek to help society," said Pedro Farias, co-creator of ExitLag UNITE.

"In addition, we have a great amount of prize money going to four different nonprofits. This is the first time that we will carry out this action, but we are already looking to the future to continue moving our community," said Vitor Reis, co-creator of ExitLag UNITE.

Viewers can watch the tournament on ExitLag's Twitch channel or on a participating influencers' Twitch stream. For the latest updates on ExitLag UNITE and to register for the tournament, visit exitl.ag/exitlagunite and follow ExitLag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About ExitLag
ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming.

Media Contact
Russ Pagano
[email protected]com
(973) 303-3237

SOURCE ExitLag

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.