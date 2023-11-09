ExitLag's 'Black November' Campaign Overcomes Economic Disparity Around the World

News provided by

ExitLag

09 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

Present in more than 190 countries, ExitLag's campaign offers new and existing users its biggest discount to date, matching local prices and currencies 

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag, created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, has launched its 'Black November' initiative through the end of the month. Valid for existing and new customers, ExitLag helps enhance users' online gaming experience by reducing lag, ping, latency, and optimizing frames per second (FPS). The campaign offers users a three-month plan, where those who subscribe for two months during November receive a third month for free - giving gamers a 33% discount!

Continue Reading
ExitLag’s ‘Black November’ Campaign Overcomes Economic Disparity Around the World
ExitLag’s ‘Black November’ Campaign Overcomes Economic Disparity Around the World

"Being a global company, we face our share of challenges related to pricing. Just last year, we launched local pricing in more than 20 countries to help overcome the hurdles of economic disparity and saw great success," said Lucas Stolze, CEO at ExitLag. "Our Black November initiative is an opportunity for us to continue to put the customer first by accommodating more local currencies and price changes. Our goal is to ensure that gamers around the world all have equal opportunities to experience gaming the way it was meant to be – lag free!"

To achieve local pricing, ExitLag uses a system that matches prices according to user location. This allows the user to take advantage of costs based on where they live and the currency they use. ExitLag also offers a wide range of payment options, including crypto currency and various localized methods, through its billing partners.

"We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive community. Offering a variety of methods of payments allows everyone the chance to enhance their gaming experience, with high-performance and a stable connection, whether they're a professional or causal gamer," Stolze said.

ExitLag's core technology includes its patented multipath technology and infrastructure of more than 1,000 servers across the globe, allowing users to optimize their connections using up to four routes simultaneously. In case one route fails or becomes unstable, the others kick in, keeping the game connection unphased and guaranteeing a stable connection. The multipath technology was created to enhance users' connections, adding stability and avoiding packet loss to ensure the best user experience possible.

To take advantage of ExitLag's Black November discount, visit https://www.exitlag.com/blackfriday

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact Info:
Interdependence Public Relations
Russ Pagano
(973) 303-3237
[email protected]

SOURCE ExitLag

Also from this source

ExitLag Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Internet Optimization App for Android

ExitLag Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Internet Optimization App for Android

ExitLag, created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, today took the first step into the mobile gaming space with...
ExitLag Partners With ArcheWorld to Bring Players a Lag-Free Gaming Experience

ExitLag Partners With ArcheWorld to Bring Players a Lag-Free Gaming Experience

ExitLag, an industry-leading online gaming software company, announces today that the company has partnered with ArcheWorld, a blockchain-based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.