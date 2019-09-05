'Exitus' Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Will Honor California Firefighters by Donating a Portion of Proceeds to the California Fire Foundation During Firefighter Appreciation Month this September

LARKSPUR, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, a leading California producer of premium wine brands, announces that in recognition of the annual Firefighter Appreciation Month, Exitus Wines will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the California Fire Foundation this September. Firefighter Appreciation Month (FFAM) is a time when businesses, celebrities and individuals acknowledge the work of local firefighters by raising money for some of the California Fire Foundation's key educational, financial, and emotional support initiatives.

Exitus' nationwide campaign is centered around honoring the "Bold and Fearless". "We're inspired by those who live with true strength of character and courage of heart. None more so than our local firefighters," says Christine Moll, VP of Marketing for Exitus Wines. "We are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from every bottle of Exitus sold will go to aiding their mission of providing assistance to firefighters and the communities they protect. With wildfires continually threatening the people and land we love, we're dedicated to supporting their heroic cause, and applaud their bold and fearless actions."

2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season in California's history. Whole towns were wiped out by fast-moving infernos – forcing families to leave behind their homes and lives. Thousands of victims were left with nothing. In the aftermath, the California Fire Foundation provided support to those who suffered substantial loss and distributed 2.6 million dollars directly into the hands of over 10,000 families. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation supports fallen firefighter survivors, victim assistance projects and community initiatives.

"We are thankful for the support of our business partners such as Exitus for their dedication to firefighters and their families," said Brian Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation and President of California Professional Firefighters. "The awareness and funds that brands such as Exitus help to raise goes to support our first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting others, especially since we have faced one of the deadliest fire years in California's history."

Exitus Wines will be donating proceeds from their red wine blend of Zinfandel, Petite Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon that's been aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Aging wine in Kentucky Bourbon barrels imparts aromas of fire toasted oak, baking spice, caramel and loose-leaf tobacco. Exitus is the perfect wine for consumers seeking a wine as bold in taste as it is in spirit.

ABOUT O'NEILL VINTNERS & DISTILLERS:

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by entrepreneur and industry veteran, Jeff O'Neill, The privately-owned and operated winery has grown to become one of the largest premium varietal wine and brandy producers in California with a reputation for producing high-quality wines from the North Coast, Central Coast and Central Valley. Through its extensive vineyards and modern production facilities, O'Neill's growing portfolio of national and exclusive brands include the company's fast-growing Line 39 (up +29% trailing 26 weeks per Nielsen), other brands in the company's national brands portfolio include Robert Hall, Harken, Exitus, Day Owl and Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION: The California Fire Foundation is the statewide nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization responsible for building and maintaining the California Firefighters Memorial and hosting the annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony. It works closely with local firefighters to provide assistance and support to colleagues and surviving family when a firefighter line-of-duty death occurs. The California Fire Foundation also offers victim assistance programs and fire safety education in underserved communities. www.cafirefoundation.org.

