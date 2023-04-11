ExLattice Chosen for Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator Program

DURHAM, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExLattice, Inc., a cutting-edge manufacturing AI company, has been selected to participate in the Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator program based in Oak Ridge-Knoxville, Tennessee. This program is committed to supporting and advancing world-class startups focused on emerging technologies across industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum information science, 5G/advanced wireless technology, biotechnology, and clean energy technology. The accelerator is run in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the University of Tennessee System.

"We are thrilled to be selected for the Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator program," said Runze Huang, CEO and Co-founder of ExLattice. "This is a tremendous opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, gain invaluable insights, and leverage the expertise of the Techstars network to propel our company to new heights. We are excited to be part of a community that shares our vision for the future of AI, manufacturing, and deep tech."

ExLattice's selection for the Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator program is a testament to the company's vision in providing real-time engineering solutions for advanced manufacturing. This milestone comes on the heels of being awarded the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award and the One North Carolina Small Business Program Phase I SBIR/STTR Matching Grant.

ExLattice is an AI startup that is developing software for advanced manufacturing, enabling engineers with a 10x more efficient automated digital workflow. ExLattice's proprietary ultrafast simulation kernel can generate real-time physics-based analytics and simulation-driven setup solutions that make precision and speed a reality. ExLattice is headquartered in Durham, NC and was founded in 2018.

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,200 companies that today have a combined market cap valuation of $29 billion.

Runze Huang

[email protected]

9196504466

