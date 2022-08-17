ExLattice Receives NSF SBIR Phase I Award to Accelerate Engineering Simulation for Additive Manufacturing

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExLattice, Inc, a manufacturing AI company, today announced receiving a Phase I award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program for further developing its accelerated simulation engine dedicated to additive manufacturing.

The Phase I SBIR grant, valued at over $250,000, will be used to develop, and validate ultrafast manufacturing simulation solutions in collaboration with multiple universities. The goal is to cut the time-consuming steps in computation and deliver real-time engineering solutions for users to understand, control, and improve additive manufacturing systems and outcomes.

"Receiving the SBIR award from NSF is another proof of our vision in engineering software for digital manufacturing," said Dr. Runze Huang, CEO, ExLattice. "The NSF SBIR grant not only provides us the resources, but a platform to collaborate with leading experts in academia and great business partners in bringing AI to manufacturing."

About NSF's Small Business Programs

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.8 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.

About ExLattice

Founded in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, ExLattice is a software venture aiming at bringing next-generation engineering software solutions to advanced manufacturing. We develop and provide cutting-edge AI-powered simulation for manufacturing hardware and the engineering team behind it to achieve faster, cost-efficient, and sustainable workflow. For more information visit exlattice.com

Media Contact:

ExLattice Inc

Public relations

[email protected]

(919)650-4466

SOURCE ExLattice Inc