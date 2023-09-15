eXmoor pharma and Kincell Bio partner to offer full-service development and manufacturing capabilities for global CGT clients

UK- and US-based companies to integrate complementary and collaborative development and manufacturing services to meet growing needs for international client base

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eXmoor pharma, the full-service cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing partner, and Kincell Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell therapies, today announced the formation of a new global partnership for a breadth of advanced therapy manufacturing services. This partnership seamlessly brings together both companies' CGT manufacturing capabilities in Europe and the US. Customers can now access a global development and manufacturing footprint in combination with the boutique customer-focused offerings of both companies.

Key collaboration features include:

Vast Capabilities : The partnership promises a seamless fusion of their distinctive strengths, presenting a suite of services for both the U.S. and international CGT developers, such as: Viral vector manufacturing Autologous cell therapy (CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-M, iPSC-derived) manufacturing Allogeneic cell therapy (iPSC-derived and MSC) manufacturing Process and analytical development Facility development consulting based on eXmoor's experience designing over 30 CGT sites globally, providing customers the option to seamlessly transfer manufacturing in house CMC development consulting, providing customers the right-first-time strategy for their clinical and commercial development

: The partnership promises a seamless fusion of their distinctive strengths, presenting a suite of services for both the U.S. and international CGT developers, such as: Global Reach : Leveraging eXmoor's and Kincell's expansive networks and strategic locations, the alliance aims to swiftly penetrate global markets, meeting the increasing demand for cell and gene therapies.

: Leveraging eXmoor's and Kincell's expansive networks and strategic locations, the alliance aims to swiftly penetrate global markets, meeting the increasing demand for cell and gene therapies. Innovative Facilities: This synergy is underscored by eXmoor's state-of-the-art 65,000 sq. ft Cell and Gene Therapy Centre in the UK and Kincell's 29,000 sq. ft. campus in Gainesville, Florida . These facilities will enable the manufacture of vectors in the UK, and of autologous and allogeneic cells in both the US and UK.

"We are responding to our customers' desire to access the deep domain expertise and hands-on engagement from a specialist CGT CDMO while contracting with a single partner, for a global program," said Angela Osborne, CEO of eXmoor. "Partners will have access to services associated with larger companies, like launching cross-Atlantic clinical trials, without sacrificing the personal attention each of our teams is known for."

"We are thrilled to partner with eXmoor to support global opportunities. Through seamless interaction across two different geographies, we will leverage our combined expertise to help advanced therapy developers solve for a broad range of manufacturing requirements," said Bruce Thompson, CEO of Kincell Bio. "This is an exciting time of growth for us, following our exit from stealth last month. As we have pivoted the team in Gainesville to manufacturing services, Kincell Bio has retained an innovative mindset. This will enable us to partner with clients across both geographies to accelerate product development, and give therapeutic innovator companies the best opportunity to get their live-saving therapies to market."

About eXmoor pharma

eXmoor pharma is a one-stop cell-and-gene-therapy partner accelerating the manufacturing journey from research to patients. Founded in 2004, eXmoor has specialized in the CGT sector since 2007, helping organizations to understand, plan and implement the appropriate CMC strategy. eXmoor does this via its combination of GMP manufacturing capability and its translation and capital consulting groups, including process and analytical development labs. eXmoor has completed over 500 projects for 150 organisations and is headquartered in Bristol, UK, with 80 current employees, growing to 200 by 2027. To learn more: exmoorpharma.com .

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Kincell is a technology-forward contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) formed to streamline analytical development, process development, CMC consulting and early-stage GMP cell therapy manufacturing. Kincell's initial focus is on manufacturing commercially viable immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com .

