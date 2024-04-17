EXO Charge Successfully Completes Military Qualification for Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB)

ADDISON, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EXO Charge, a division of Xentris Wireless headquartered in Addison, Illinois, proudly announces the successful completion of military testing for their latest innovation, the Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB). The cutting-edge battery technology has surpassed stringent military requirements and is now in low-rate production at their state-of-the-art facility in Illinois.

Xentris Wireless, with a rich history spanning over 30 years in the mobile industry, has established itself as an innovator of consumer technology. Leveraging this extensive experience, Xentris Wireless is able to provide top-quality and highly innovative technology to our warfighters through its EXO Charge division, which continues to push boundaries and innovate in the field of portable power and battery solutions.

The Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) is a game-changer in the industry, designed to meet the demanding needs of military applications. One of the key benefits of STUB is its universal compatibility, allowing the warfighter to use a single battery for all applications, thereby saving weight and streamlining operations and logistics.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of military qualification for our Small Tactical Universal Battery," said David Bailey, CEO of EXO Charge. "This milestone marks a significant step towards providing advanced power solutions to our military forces. The demand for STUB is increasing aggressively, and we are actively exploring ways to increase and expand. This is an exciting time for our organization."

Vivek Patel, Director of Engineering at Xentris, added, "The Xentris team has been working diligently, and we are extremely proud of the entire team and all those who were involved. This was no easy feat, but with the best-in-class team, we were able to reach such a milestone in an unprecedented amount of time."

The STUB has eight (8) different variants, all of which are now completely qualified with MIL-STD-461G, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-PRF 32383/7 and UN 38.3 certifications. This is amongst many other projects that EXO Charge is developing, including a ruggedized watertight USB C cable, and an augmented Power Pack (APP) which is the next generation portable power for the warfighter.

EXO Charge remains committed to innovation and excellence in the field of portable power solutions. Stay tuned for more updates as the company progresses towards high-rate manufacturing of the Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) and its other amazing technological breakthroughs.

