ExoAnalytic Solutions to Provide Advanced Visualization Software for Earth Fire Alliance's FireSat Program

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ExoAnalytic Solutions Inc., a global leader in innovative technology for space and defense, has been selected to provide advanced software development and visualization tools for the Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) FireSat program.

EFA is a global nonprofit coalition dedicated to delivering transformative data from all wildfires on Earth via FireSat, an advanced multispectral satellite constellation built specifically for the wildfire community. ExoAnalytic's work will help EFA enable first responders, scientists, and decision-makers worldwide to better detect, monitor, respond to, and mitigate wildfires.

Under the effort, ExoAnalytic will design and deliver containerized web applications that depict satellite orbits and broad, 1,500 km sensor swath coverage for the FireSat Earth observation constellation. The software will include both public-facing and secure interfaces, allowing users to visualize real-time and upcoming satellite tracks, view observation footprints, and explore areas of interest.

By visualizing the FireSat constellation's capabilities, the new tools developed by ExoAnalytic will strengthen EFA's ability to demonstrate mission coverage, educate and engage stakeholders, and accelerate global adoption of actionable space-based wildfire intelligence.

"Our team excels at turning complex data into clear, interactive visualizations," said Ben Lane, Vice President of Engineering at ExoAnalytic. "These interfaces will help researchers, first responders and other FireSat users improve critical information-gathering and decision-making, ultimately protecting lives, communities, and ecosystems."

The FireSat protoflight, built and operated by EFA founding technical partner Muon Space, launched in March 2025, and is already collecting data that demonstrates the powerful impact FireSat will have on communities and the firefighters who protect them worldwide.

EFA is preparing to expand the constellation to Initial Operational Capability in 2026 with three additional spacecraft, yielding twice daily revisit for six of the world's most fire-prone geographies. The full constellation is expected to include up to 50 satellites by 2030, and will deliver a global revisit rate of 20 minutes or less, providing near real-time, high-fidelity data.

"Earth Fire Alliance is committed to using space-based technology to drive long-term change and local action," said Sean Triplett, Director of Data Integration and Operations at Earth Fire Alliance. "Working with innovative organizations like ExoAnalytic helps us bring that vision to life through powerful visualization tools that make FireSat data accessible and actionable to any organization, regardless of their scale, geography, or resources."

About ExoAnalytic Solutions Inc.

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a leader in space domain awareness, defense technology, and military operations research. With a mission to protect and enhance global security, we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to achieve mission success in the complex and evolving space environment. Founded on a commitment to excellence, the company combines deep technical expertise with a passion for solving complex challenges. ExoAnalytic serves both government and commercial customers, ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of operations in space and beyond. For more information, visit www.exoanalytic.com.

About Earth Fire Alliance

Founded in 2024, Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) is a global, community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition dedicated to delivering transformative, real-time data from all wildfires on Earth. EFA is creating an unprecedented global wildfire dataset through its flagship program, FireSat, a purpose-built satellite constellation designed for near real-time, high-fidelity wildfire detection and monitoring. With a commitment to radical collaboration and rapid action, EFA ensures wildfire data is accessible, actionable, and available for public good. The Alliance is a trusted partner to fire agencies across three continents and a thought leader in the evolving global dialogue on wildfire observation, science, and resilience. To Learn more, visit www.earthfirealliance.org.

SOURCE ExoAnalytic Solutions