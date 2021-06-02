exocad Announces Participation In Yankee Dental Congress "Dentalpalooza" Outdoor Event In Boston

exocad experts to offer live demos of latest software releases

WOBURN, Mass. and DARMSTADT, Germany, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad America, Inc., an Align Technology, Inc. company, today announced its participation at Dentalpalooza – the first outdoor event presented by Yankee Dental Congress, taking place on June 4, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. exocad will showcase its newest software release DentalCAD 3.0 Galway and its other open software solutions with live expert demos located at Tent 59.

"We're looking forward to connecting with dental professionals again in person – while complying with all health and safety measures - and offering education on how our products can streamline digital dentistry workflows," said Larry Bodony, president exocad America. "A team of exocad experts will be on hand to answer questions and demonstrate the most recent software releases. Special focus will center on DentalCAD 3.0 Galway, and the new Instant Anatomic Morphing, which automatically adapts teeth in real time, allowing for faster and more precise teeth placement when designing dental restorations."

Other highlights include exocad's implant libraries and the component database, which have expanded significantly with the introduction of DentalCAD 3.0 Galway. There are now more than 4,200 implant libraries for CAD, with more than 71,000 verified components like scan bodies, titanium bases, stock abutments, multi-units and lab analogues which provide exocad users with more freedom of choice.

Dentalpalooza will host more than 100 exhibitors at The Lawn on D − an expansive outdoor event landscape, enabling the dental community to safely come together for continuing education and networking.

Registration for the event is available here: https://www.yankeedental.com/Registration

Additional information about exocad's DentalCAD 3.0 Galway can be found at https://exocad.com/our-products/dentalcad-galway.

