exocad ChairsideCAD Matera: new release enables single-visit dentistry with unsurpassed indication spectrum

With the new ChairsideCAD 2.3 Matera modules, the software can intelligently expand the individual practice's offerings. Smile Creator is the ideal tool for 2D / 3D esthetic planning of restorations, ensuring predictable results. Model Creator is suitable for creating physical models from digital impression scans. With Jaw Motion Import, patient-specific jaw movements are imported from various measuring systems and used directly for optimal design of the occlusal surface. The DICOM Viewer impresses with its outstanding speed when loading CB/CT images, which can be visualized together with intraoral scans and construction data. In addition, patient photos and three-dimensional facial scans can be used in combination to create a comprehensive fully digital representation of the patient.

The Implant Module enables the design of abutments, screw-retained crowns and bridges. The software and its modules are integrated on exocad's proven and robust software platform, which has been successfully used for more than ten years. This has several advantages: ChairsideCAD Matera always runs reliably - even with complex restorations - and follows the same intuitive operating workflow as all exocad software applications. The wizard-driven user guidance allows precise results to be achieved quickly and with impressive quality. The combined platform with the world's leading CAD laboratory software exocad DentalCAD also opens up unparalleled possibilities for digital collaboration with tens of thousands of laboratories. If so desired, each step of the digital workflow can be outsourced to a preferred laboratory, allowing dentists to save time and rely on the expertise of their partner.

Further highlights of the new Matera release include:

Greatest flexibility in the selection of scanners and milling machines while offering simplified integration

Perfectly integrated production system: the positioning of the reconstruction in the milling blank takes place directly in the CAD workflow. Predictable results can be achieved quickly, especially when using color scans and multilayer materials

Control multiple milling machines directly from within the exocad software

Seamless integration with exocad's guided surgery solution exoplan

Improved photorealistic representation of the finished restoration. An interactive 3D preview can also be exported as a web link and viewed in all popular browsers - even on mobile devices - without the need to install software

ChairsideCAD was recently awarded the prestigious Cellerant "Best of Class" Technology Award in the USA for its unique, open software architecture and was the first CAD software ever to win this award. The independence from devices and manufacturers is a significant advantage: "Dentists are free to choose their hardware because our software seamlessly integrates itself into a heterogeneous device environment, so that users can easily combine different intraoral scanners with almost all 3D printers and milling units - whether in their own practice or with a laboratory," explained Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO at exocad. "We are delighted to receive the Cellerant award and pleased that the independent jury recognizes our software as pioneering digital technology in the clinical environment," added Larry Bodony, President of exocad America. "This award encourages and drives us to further develop our open software architecture."

ChairsideCAD 2.3 Matera is now available in the EU, USA (currently without the Implant Module), Japan, South Korea and Australia. Since 2018, exocad has named its releases after current European Capitals of Culture and has selected the Italian city Matera for this year's title.

