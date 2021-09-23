exocad Highlights New Releases, Strategic Partnerships And Special Offers At The International Dental Show In Cologne

"IDS is the biggest tradeshow of the dental industry and the biggest event for exocad. For us, it was always very clear that if IDS took place, we would be there," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO exocad. "Our innovation is based on having a direct contact with the users and strategic partners, and, while we have always been very active on social media, nothing can replace the personal communication that happens during a trade show. Sharing ideas, discussing improvements, learning about new technologies—that is really what IDS is all about."

A year of solid software releases

Seamless digital workflows and simplicity of use underscore the new series of exocad's Galway software releases. ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway, announced at the 2021 IDS, is part of exocad's next generation of open-architecture CAD software for single-visit dentistry. The new ChairsideCAD is highly automated, intuitive, and optimized for practice use.

"When we developed the Galway releases, the focus was on the increase of productivity for our customers," said Novica Savic, CCO exocad, citing new features that simplify the design process. Instant Anatomic Morphing enables the anatomy of the teeth to automatically adjust in real-time for dynamic occlusion, and AI-based detection of facial features makes smile design with Smile Creator faster and more accurate.

Other recently unveiled Galway releases include DentalCAD 3.0 Galway, with new AI- supported functions, and PartialCAD 3.0 Galway, which offers faster and more accurate partial denture design.

New strategic partnerships and software integrations

Furthering its role as an industry leader in integration and collaboration, exocad announced that it entered two large strategic partnerships this quarter. exocad will team with the Liechtenstein-based, dental product and systems provider Ivoclar Vivadent to create integrated, efficiency-boosting solutions for labs and dental technicians. exocad also deepened its relationship with longstanding strategic partner Amann Girrbach. The Austrian company recently presented a new system for same-day dentistry called Ceramill DRS that includes exocad-based ceramill software.

In addition to new strategic partnerships, exocad reached a new milestone in product integration: 10,000 implants from 100 producers are now available in the exoplan 3.0 Galway implant libraries. The comprehensive libraries include order numbers, links, information about implant surfaces and more.

Growth to meet demand

Following its acquisition by Align Technology Inc. in 2020, exocad has released significant innovations, almost doubled its research and development team, and discussed plans to relocate to a larger, high-tech headquarters in Darmstadt. The company has extended its presence in the U.S and expects to continue hiring globally this year and in 2022.

Scavenger hunts, smile design and social outreach at IDS

exocad will showcase a growing spectrum of solutions for labs and practices at the company's eye-catching, newly designed IDS booth. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch live demos at a dozen different software islands and sign up to receive their own 3D-printed try-ins using the AI-assisted Smile Creator. exocad experts and dental trailblazers Dr. Gulshan Murgai and Waldo Zarco Nosti will present exocad's software solutions: DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan. Attendees can take part in a scavenger hunt – in line with health and safety guidelines - to visit the booths and demos of exocad's strategic partners and receive special prizes. Anyone unable to attend the Cologne trade show in person can tune in online to exocad's IDS livestream for top-notch software tutorials hosted by the exocad team, first-hand impressions of the trade event and interviews with strategic partners on the showroom floor.

exocad also offers IDS visitors the opportunity to participate in social outreach. Since 2005, the Italian charity organization Overland for Smile (O.N.L.U.S.) has traveled thousands of miles with its mobile surgery to bring indispensable dental care to children living in Eastern European orphanages. During IDS, exocad will collect donations on behalf of O.N.L.U.S. Attendees can donate 15 euros to the cause and receive an exclusive exocad T-shirt as a thank you.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/IDS

exocad names its releases after current EU "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for this year's releases.

