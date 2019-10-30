exocad Insights 2020: Second global event for dental technicians and dentists on March 12 - 13, 2020 in Darmstadt

For users of digital technologies in dental laboratories and dental practices, exocad has put together a varied program, with interesting lectures by internationally renowned speakers and numerous software sessions with exocad's team of experts. More than 40 international partner companies provide information about the latest trends in the CAD/CAM industry and, on Thursday evening, exocad's birthday will be celebrated with dinner and live music along with the international exocad community. Up to 850 dental technicians and dentists from Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia are expected to attend Insights 2020.

"Together with dental technicians and dentists from all over the world, we want to experience the future of digital dentistry and make the unparalleled versatility of our software solutions accessible to everyone," explained CCO Novica Savic about the concept of Insights 2020. Michael Kohnen, Head of Global Support at exocad, added: "Participants can expect a first-class program with numerous incentives as well as diverse insights and highlights of the latest software release. "

Insights 2020 focuses on the almost limitless possibilities of exocad's open software platform, on which intraoral and model scanners, milling machines, 3D printers and DVT devices from different manufacturers can be combined to form a consistent digital workflow. The digital workflow will be also reflected in the lectures on Thursday: From esthetic planning with Smile Creator to workflow-driven implantology with exoplan to the live implantation. Several renowned experts, among them Dr. Paulo Maló from Portugal, Uli Hauschild from Italy and Waldo Zarco Nosti from Spain, will demonstrate to the audience how the software can be used successfully in an interdisciplinary way and how digital workflows on exocad's open software platform can be designed more time-effectively, and ultimately more economically.

On Friday, the newest digital trends and compatible solutions will be presented in the sessions of the partner companies. In addition, the exocad software experts present numerous patient cases on DentalCAD, exoplan and ChairsideCAD. Users will be immersed in the depths of unsurpassed flexibility and design freedom à la exocad. Digital dentistry in the practice will be the subject of the clinical session intended specifically for dentists.

The conference language for Insights 2020 is English with simultaneous translation into German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Chinese.

During the program breaks, visitors will be able to check out the latest digital solutions from key exocad partners: Align, Amann Girrbach, Degree of Freedom, Medit, Shining 3D, Faro, GC, imes-icore, NextDent, Schütz Dental, smart optics, Aidite, Asiga, Bego, Bionnovation, CAD4D, CADstar, Carestream, CIM System, Conexão, Denseo, Dental Direkt, DESS, DGSHAPE, Dynamic Abutment, Elos Medtech, envisionTEC, ic med, Infinident Solutions, Planmeca, Runyes, Ruthinium, Sinergia (Nobil Metal & New Ancorvis), NT Trading, Up3d, vhf, Vita, Voco, XtCera and others.

Further information and registration at exocad.com/insights.

