exocad Launches The "Creator Center" With 35 Live Webinars, Exploring DentalCAD 3.0 Galway And Its Productivity- Boosting Features

"The webinars are a great way to connect and educate exocad users about the latest benefits our new features will bring to their workflows," said Michael Kohnen, exocad's Head of Global Application Support. "The educational series is specially designed for valued exocad customers and potential new users who want to broaden their skillset and boost productivity with exocad's leading CAD/CAM software."

Technicians and dentists who want to bring their digital workflow to the next level can register for free for the following webinars:

exoplan:

Level up your guided surgery for superb patient care

DentalCAD:

DentalCAD 3.0 Galway : Explore Instant Anatomic Morphing and other productivity boosters

: Explore Instant Anatomic Morphing and other productivity boosters Save time with AI-empowered Smile Creator with new mock-up option

with new mock-up option Model Creator : A deep dive into plateless and implant models

: A deep dive into plateless and implant models Removables. The new rage. DentalCAD 3.0 Galway FullDenture Module and PartialCAD

The seminars will take place in June across four time zones in the following languages: English, German, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese, French and Spanish.

More information, a detailed agenda and registration links are available at exocad.com/webinars.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

