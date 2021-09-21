exocad's ChairsideCAD Recognized as a 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award Winner

"We are honored to receive this prestigious industry award from dental industry leaders once again for our best-in-class software solution, and we're excited to share the power of ChairsideCAD with clinicians. This software can enhance the chairside design process, making it faster and more accurate," said Larry Bodony, president of exocad America, Inc. "The intuitive design workflow of ChairsideCAD , plus the freedom to use any open hardware, makes this a fantastic tool to streamline even the most challenging cases."

exocad stands as the software of choice for leading manufacturers of dental CAD/CAM systems because it is flexible, reliable and intuitive. Dental professionals consistently turn to exocad software to streamline their workflows for a broad range of indications. Based on exocad's renowned lab software DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD is the first complete open-architecture CAD software platform for single-visit dentistry. The software includes a step-by-step guide through the design process, simple integrations with a broad spectrum of devices and the ability to seamlessly share information between clinicians and labs.

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards have grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness in the community of manufacturers who are driving the discussion in how practices operate now and in the future. The 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award was decided on by a panel of prominent technology leaders in dentistry.

Additional information is available at:

www.exocad.com/chairsidecad

www.cellerantconsulting.com/best-of-class-2021

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

