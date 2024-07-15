NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoceuticals®, a pioneering skincare company at the forefront of exosome-formulated skincare, has been selected to exhibit at this year's Cosmoprof beauty trade show in Las Vegas this July 23 - 25. The brand will showcase their innovative science-backed formulas at Booth DB10065, where guests will be able to experience their patented eXo3 exosome technology firsthand and learn about the power of exosomes.

Exoceuticals® Will Showcase Cutting-Edge Regenerative Skincare at Cosmoprof NA Las Vegas

All Exoceuticals® products utilize a proprietary form of exosomes that are optimized and tuned to activate the skin's natural ability to heal and regenerate as well as tackle the profound changes that occur as we age and are exposed to the environment, especially the sun. Because the skin loses its regenerative capacity and the cells cannot communicate nor function as effectively as it once did to replace the damage, you start seeing wrinkles, crow's feet, loss of elasticity and dark spots. The breakthrough formulas, fuse proprietary exosomes with proven actives that are carefully selected natural ingredients that work synergistically with your skin cells to provide a healthy solution for a new look and healthier skin.

Exoceuticals®' eXo3 exosomes deliver proteins, growth factors, nucleic acids, and MiRNAs to promote regeneration and healing. The eXo3 exosomes communicate at the cellular level to not only enhance skin health but also support its natural rejuvenation and aid in slowing down the aging process from within.

At the forefront of Exoceuticals® is regenerative medicine expert and co-founder, Dr. Robin L. Smith, and anesthesiologist and founding member, Dr. Nicole Martin (Real Housewives of Miami cast member). Celebrated for her accomplishments in regenerative medicine and research, Dr. Robin L. Smith continues to amplify the powerful benefits of exosomes as the future of skincare. Dr. Smith and Dr. Martin will both be present at the brand's booth to educate on exosomes and their role in the future of beauty.

In a recent third-party clinical study evaluating Exoceuticals® products showed:

Statistically significant wrinkle reduction.

100% of subjects showed a decrease in crow's feet wrinkles with statistical significance achieved after just 7 days of use.

90% of subjects display measurable improvement across quantitative skin analysis using VISIA and Primos 3D

100% of subjects had a statistically significant increase in firmness of their skin and demonstrated additional significant improvement in elasticity as measured by a cutometer

100% of subjects showed overall, quantitative and qualitative improvement in skin health and appearance after using the product twice a day for 28 days.

The Exoceuticals® product line includes: EXO H-SERUM™ Hyaluronic Acid Treatment, EXO FACE® Perfection Moisturizer, EXO SUN™ After-Sun Treatment, EXO PLUS™ Anti-Aging Cream, EXO C-SERUM™ Vitamin C Treatment, EXO BODY™ Advanced Body Lotion, and EXO MEN™ Hydrating Moisturizer.

Exoceuticals® is available at www.exoceuticals.com, Amazon, Cenegenics U.S. locations and at other leading retail locations with prices ranging from $89-$224. Visit Exoceuticals® at Cosmoprof at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas from July 23 - 25 at Booth DB10065 to learn more about this groundbreaking technology.

For more information on Cosmoprof, visit https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/.

For more information, please contact Danika Daly at 646-820-1136 / [email protected]

SOURCE Exoceuticals