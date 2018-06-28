EXOCHAIN™ Announces Strategic Partnership With End-To-End Universal Health Record Platform Provider LEA LABS

EXOCHAIN CEO and co-founder Bob Stewart explains, "To improve clinical outcomes and advance excellence in the design and implementation of clinical trials, it is critical to have the right data readily available. Currently, this data is usually in a number of different places and needs to be shared in a way that caregivers and researchers can easily use it to ensure right care, right place, right time. EXOCHAIN has addressed this issue in a unique way with its patent-pending LYNK™ protocol to provide the trust, accessibility and immutability of shared data that is critical to this mission. With our new partner LEA LABS, we have created an exceptional and easy-to-use, end-to-end health record platform to connect the care teams with the patient and the critical data in real time to promote best health outcomes and enable secure/lifetime and transgenerational medical record sharing.

"LEA LABS is excited to be partnering with EXOCHAIN," said Co-CEO & Co-founder, Madhav Puvvena. "LEA LABS' universal health record in conjunction with EXOCHAIN's Odentity management, enables a shared vision of a common blockchain platform that would accelerate the development of new therapies, improve the quality of life and productivity of patients."

EXOCHAIN's mission critical approach to identity and access management addresses the current inability to effectively secure the sharing of identifying data in today's digital world. This technology has been developed to enable the safe sharing of data between individuals, across organizations and generations. Liberating such data in the healthcare space will help to accelerate advances in the treatment of disease and increase the standard of care. The EXOCHAIN technology provides protection of data, people and the organizations that contribute data with a new scoring system, Odentity™, a patent-pending, blockchain-based identity resolution engine that establishes a new standard for identity and access management by embracing federated, adjudicated identity and providing standing for intelligent, legal protections making smart contracts even smarter.

EXOCHAIN has secured exclusive market access contracts with BlueCloud and the Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES) to hit the ground running with over 1.3M users representing over 60K stakeholder organizations.

About EXOCHAIN:

EXOCHAIN PBC is a US blockchain company developed by some of the brightest technical and legal minds. The EXO™ token will be a US-based, globally-compliant ERC20 token. Learn more about EXOCHAIN at www.exochain.com and LEA LABS at http://www.lealabs.com

About LEA LABS:

LEA LABS' mission is to improve population health management by capturing all relevant patient related conversations across islands of information silos and provide a unified view of data controlled by the patient. Their platform is using blockchain and AI technology to provide targeted and customizable portals and apps to enable proactive interventions and improve health outcomes.

Contact: Norm Archer, (207) 251-3713, norm@exochain.com

