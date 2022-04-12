ExoCoBio launches "ASCE+™ HRLV" for Scalp Rejuvenation and Hair Loss

ASCE+™ HRLV is the second product of ExoCoBio's professional aesthetic brand "ASCE+™" whose first product "ASCE+™ SRLV" for skin care is now widely recognized in a global market. ASCE+™ HRLV is targeted for scalp rejuvenation and hair loss market and expected to rapidly expand its market share by introducing four effects: (1) scalp rejuvenation, (2) hair loss care, (3) improvement of hair anti-aging and (4) trouble prevention. They are designed to take care of both of scalp and hair regardless of age and gender.

According to the research conducted by Grand View Research (global market and research company), "the global hair and scalp care market size is valued at US$ 80.81 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028." In recent years, there are growing concerns about the harmful effects of pollution, excessive use of hair products with chemicals, and the demand for nature-friendly products, whose market needs led to the launch of ASCE+™ HRLV.

Dr. Iñigo de Felipe, a Dermatologist with clinics in Barcelona and London, completed for the last 2 years a clinical study for patients with scalp rejuvenation & hair loss using ASCE+ HRLV. When asked about his experience with the product, he said it is "better than other traditional treatments such as oral dutasteride, minoxidil or PRP" and praised its effectiveness affirming that it is "especially good in the frontal area of the scalp, an area where many other treatments usually fail". Dr. De Felipe also emphasized that "even though treatment is very effective for men, it is equally and sometimes even more effective for women too."

Over the past five years, ExoCoBio has made utmost efforts for R&D relating to skin, by using its patented technology "ExoSCRT™" that is designed to isolate quality exosomes with excellent efficacy and to mass-produce exosomes (For more information on ExoSCRT™, visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOGQI8VuNOU). As a result, ExoCoBio became a global leader in exosome industry by obtaining 38 patents that are considered to be the strongest patent portfolio for exosomes in the world. Recently ExoCoBio successfully registered the patent "Composition for rejuvenating hair &, preventing hair aging comprising an exosome derived from stem cells as an active ingredient (Patent No. KR 10-2265875-0000)," which is the world first and unique idea to rejuvenate the hair color (i.e., hair returns to its original color).

"It is anticipated that the launch of ASCE+™ HRLV will lead to expansion of ExoCoBio's share in the scalp rejuvenation and hair loss market as well as skin care market. In addition to the aesthetic product, ExoCoBio plans to develop a bio-medicine for hair loss through its R&D based on its innovative technology," stated Byong Cho, CEO of ExoCoBio (For HRLV technology, visit the following: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkRcNCvNKAI).

ExoCoBio Inc. is the global leader who specializes in next generation exosome-based regenerative aesthetics, regenerative medicine, & immunotherapy. Currently ExoCoBio offers a series of exosome-based aesthetic & cosmetic products which are innovative and brand-new items in the regenerative aesthetics industry. Among them, ASCE+™, EXOMAGE™, and CELLTWEET™ are leading brands for skin rejuvenation, skin immune-modulation, and scalp rejuvenation, which have shown dramatic sales increase worldwide.

