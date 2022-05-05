ExoDexa's Flagship Adaptive Learning Game Recognized in the Cool Tool Category by the EdTech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExoDexa's The Last Explorer, was named one of the finalists of The EdTech Awards 2022 in the Games for Learning/Simulation Solution Category. The Last Explorer is an adaptive learning game that uses ExoDexa's ALGAE technology which can help anyone learn any material up to 10x faster than typical learning.

Founding board members of ExoDexa speak about the vision of gamified learning ExoDexa wins Cool Tool Award The Last Explorer, ExoDexa's Adaptive Learning Game

The Last Explorer is an adaptive learning game that can help children retain information about any topic. The game is built on ExoDexa's highly scalable ALGAE technology, which stands for Adaptive Learning Gamification and Agility Engine. ALGAE is adaptable to different languages, topics and types of content. The Last Explorer currently includes a wide variety of science content including Chemistry, Physics, Biology, History and Business Law. The content was created by ExoDexa teacher and subject matter expert partners through our Adaptive Content Engine, dubbed ACE by industry experts."For learning to be 10 times faster, it needs to be engaging. Nolan Bushnell founded ExoDexa with me because of his intimate knowledge of gaming gave him the insight to know that gamified learning technology is the future." said Noemi Titarenco, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ExoDexa. Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese is the founder and Executive Chairman of ExoDexa.

About the EdTech Awards

The EdTech Awards recognize the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. As the world's largest recognition program for education technology, The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digestcelebrates their 12th year. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged basedon various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support,clarity, value and potential.

About ExoDexa

ExoDexa is a San Francisco-based education gamification company that leverages recent advancements in virtual metaverse-style worlds, gamification and algorithm-based personalization to provide premium educational experiences to all. For more information, go to ExoDexa's website: www.exodexa.com

Media contact:

Susan Hawlings

[email protected]

949-385-0074

SOURCE ExoDexa