Exodigo Earns Federal Funding to Help Modernize Power Grid

News provided by

Exodigo

30 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

Partners with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to Support Transition to Underground Electric Power Lines Through the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo today announced that it will provide the accurate, complete subsurface maps needed to improve undergrounding processes for power lines as part of the Grid Overhaul with Proactive, High-speed Undergrounding for Reliability, Resilience, and Security (GOPHURRS) program led by the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

Exodigo uses multiple sensors in combination to create a complete underground map
Exodigo uses multiple sensors in combination to create a complete underground map

In partnership with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Rutgers, Exodigo will work with participating utilities - including Avista Utilities, Portland General Electric, and WEC Energy Group - to support GOPHURRS' mission to strengthen and modernize America's aging power grid through the development of cost-effective, high-speed, and safe undergrounding technologies.

"Our team at PNNL sees great potential through this ARPA-E project to speed up undergrounding operations and support improvements to the reliability and resilience of the nation's electrical grid," said Frederick Day-Lewis, a Chief Geophysicist at PNNL.

"We are deeply honored to receive this federal funding as it is a testament to our team's relentless innovation and dedication. Underscoring Exodigo's commitment to revolutionizing undergrounding technology for power grids, we look forward to improving the resilience and efficiency of our nation's energy infrastructure in collaboration with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory," said Jeremy Suard, CEO of Exodigo.

The project aims to revolutionize underground power distribution line installation. With the deployment of Exodigo's artificial intelligence (AI) system, it will be possible to streamline the processing of geophysical survey data into digital twin and augmented reality, allowing for the identification of subsurface obstacles prior to installation. This advanced AI system will autonomously process data from multiple geophysical sensors, delivering accurate, complete subsurface mapping and utility identification. Ultimately, the project should drive significant cost savings and increased efficiency in the process of undergrounding power lines.

Exodigo is the leading subsurface imaging technology, transforming the capital projects process with multi-sensing technology and AI. Founded by former elite Israeli intelligence officers, the firm is now headquartered in the Bay Area and Tel Aviv. After raising one of the largest seed rounds in recent Israeli history in 2022 (over $41 million), Exodigo launched commercially in the United States, and is currently working with hundreds of customers across the U.S., U.K., France and Israel to make capital projects safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

ABOUT
Exodigo is a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions for transportation, energy, utilities, and construction customers around the world. By combining advanced multi-sensing technology with artificial intelligence, Exodigo offers groundbreaking solutions for mapping the underground accurately and efficiently. For more information, please visit www.exodigo.com.

Media Contact: Erica Camilo, Connexa Communications for Exodigo, 1.610.639.5644, [email protected]

SOURCE Exodigo

