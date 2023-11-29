Exodigo Establishes Transportation Advisory Board to Support Global Expansion

AI Innovator Brings Together Transportation Leaders to Streamline Capital Project Execution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo , a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions, today announced the formation of its Transportation Advisory Board. Comprised of internationally recognized transportation leaders, this initiative underscores Exodigo's commitment to fostering artificial intelligence (AI) innovation that expedites safer, more efficient capital project delivery worldwide.

"These leaders' expertise and global perspective will be invaluable in driving the future of AI-powered, non-intrusive subsurface imaging forward and solidifying our position as a leading partner for critical capital projects," said Jeremy Suard, CEO and Co-Founder, Exodigo.

The members of the Transportation Advisory Board were carefully selected for their commitment to innovation, extensive experience, and their accomplishment as change makers and enablers within the global transportation sector. Each advisor also brings deep regional knowledge in key markets.

The new global Board includes a diverse group of experts. U.S. advisors include: Peter Rogoff, Principal and Managing Partner at his private consulting firm The Contorta Group, which he founded after a career in public service including serving as former CEO of Sound Transit, Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy and Federal Transit Administrator during the Obama Administration; Michael Schneider, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of InfraStrategies, LLC, former CEO of PB Consult, former Senior Vice President at HDR and Executive Vice President at WSP; and Lou Shipley, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School and three-time tech CEO. The Board also includes Israeli advisor Barak Kirschner, CEO of BLK Consulting Ltd., a consulting firm focused on transportation, energy, water and environment and housing ventures and PPP initiatives in Israel, the United States and European markets, as well as U.K. advisor Simon Wright, former CEO of Crossrail LTD and now an independent consultant.

"Throughout my career in transit, I've seen firsthand the impact that inaccurate underground information can have on project delivery," noted Schneider. "Addressing that issue head-on, Exodigo is redefining the landscape of public transit. I am thrilled to be a part of this transformative journey that ensures critical projects are delivered on time and on budget."

As Exodigo continues its mission to revolutionize how industries perceive and navigate the subsurface, the committee's collective knowledge and insight will be pivotal in forging global partnerships. Already helping companies around the world, including CalTrans, Colas Rail, LA Metro, SEPTA, and VINCI, avoid unneeded capital project risks, delays and budget overruns, Exodigo is currently focused on deepening its stronghold in European, Israeli and U.S. markets while exploring potential partnerships in new markets with its advisors' support.

"During my time serving as the national Federal Transit Administrator and as a transportation industry CEO, it was all too common for major capital projects to endure painfully expensive delays because of poorly mapped or inaccurately marked underground utilities. Exodigo's breakthrough mapping technology is truly game-changing, and I look forward to advising the company on how it can help our industry avoid these unnecessary risks," added Rogoff.

Exodigo is a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions for transportation, energy, utilities, and construction customers around the world. By combining advanced multi-sensing technology with artificial intelligence, Exodigo offers groundbreaking solutions for mapping the underground accurately and efficiently. For more information, please visit www.exodigo.com.

