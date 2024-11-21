Exodigo Expands Transportation Leadership Team to Meet Intensifying Demand for Capital Project Support

Appoints Rod Lacy, PE as Vice President of U.S. Operations and Anthony Bauer, PE as Vice President of Business Development for Transportation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo, a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions, today announced the appointment of Rod Lacy, PE and Tony Bauer, PE to its leadership team to deepen its support for the transportation and infrastructure industry. With their addition, Exodigo will be able to ensure cost and schedule certainty for its clients by providing innovative solutions to improve project safety and damage prevention associated with underground risks for infrastructure projects throughout North America.

Aurelia Setton, Chief Business Officer of Exodigo, said, "Adding proven industry leaders like Rod and Tony to our U.S. team will help us meet the rising demand for delivery of capital projects while ensuring Exodigo continues to pioneer ways to minimize project delivery risks associated with utilities and other underground project perils."

Rod Lacy brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the built world, both in the private and public sectors, to his new role as Vice President of U.S. Operations for Exodigo. He will be responsible for Exodigo's rapidly growing U.S. operations and cultivating relationships with key stakeholders. Before joining Exodigo, Lacy served in high-level positions at leading construction and engineering firms, including Burns & McDonnell, HNTB and Kiewit Corporation, where he oversaw major infrastructure projects delivered via traditional delivery methods, as well as design build and other collaborative delivery models such as Engineer Procure Construct (EPC), Construction Manager/General Contractor (CMGC) and Progressive Design-Build (PDB). Recognized for his profound contribution to the industry by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Association with a National Award for Outstanding Service, Lacy directed staff design and management for hundreds of projects totaling more than $5 billion as the chief of road design for the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

"Transportation and infrastructure leaders are always looking for innovative ways to effectively mitigate risk, especially when it comes to unknown underground hazards that can create massive safety issues, costly delays and exorbitant budget overruns for critical capital projects. Exodigo has proven that it provides a level of underground certainty that was previously unobtainable, and I am thrilled to help lead the next phase of growth for the company as we expand our stronghold in core sectors like transportation," stated Lacy.

Anthony Bauer assumes the role of Vice President for Business Development and Exodigo's Transportation Lead. He will grow the team to support effective planning, design, construction, and program management for complex projects. Prior to joining Exodigo, Bauer spent 15 years in the transportation infrastructure industry, primarily focused on tunneling and underground construction projects. Most recently, Bauer worked at HNTB, where he led the $500 million Ontario Connector project, and served as Deputy Project Manager for the $3 billion tunnel and trackwork contract as part of Valley Transit Authority (VTA)'s BART Silicon Valley Extension Phase II project.

"My passion for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to successfully deliver large public projects more efficiently aligns perfectly with Exodigo's mission to de-risk the underground using state-of-the-art multi-sensing and artificial intelligence technologies to help projects avoid change orders, mitigate schedule delays, and avoid cost overruns," noted Bauer. "I look forward to building the team that will help safely deliver the infrastructure our world needs to manage the transportation demands of the coming decades."

Exodigo continues to strengthen its innovative platform and experienced team to expedite safer, more efficient capital project delivery. Exodigo Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Suard added, "We are dedicated to demystifying the underground so capital projects, both above and below ground, are built without unnecessary risks. We partner with our clients at every step of the design, planning, construction, maintenance and operations process to provide the most accurate picture of the underground so they can safely and effectively plan and build next-generation transportation systems."

Exodigo offers groundbreaking solutions for mapping the underground accurately and efficiently. Combining advanced multi-sensing technology with proprietary artificial intelligence, Exodigo provides accurate subsurface intelligence to de-risk the underground. Learn more at www.exodigo.com.

