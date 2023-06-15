Exodigo Positioned to Drive UK Underground Infrastructure Evolution

Subsurface Imaging Innovator Expands Global Reach and Reduces Utility Strike Risks for Critical UK Rail Project

LONDON and Palo Alto, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo, a non-intrusive subsurface imaging leader, today announced its expansion into the UK market and a successful initial project with Colas Rail, one of the largest UK civil engineering firms. Appointing Trevor Moore as UK Director to build its team and lead relationships with engineering, transportation and infrastructure leaders, Exodigo will spearhead transformational change in the UK.

"Colas Rail leads the way to a more sustainable future through infrastructure projects that contribute to the respect of communities and the planet. We are excited to continue to work with Exodigo to deliver these major projects safer and more efficiently to cities all over the globe as we expand our partnership," said Frederic Priest, Business Development Manager, Colas Rail.

With over 25 years of experience at top UK surveying firms, Moore most recently served as Associate Director at Murphy Geospatial. "Redesigns and service strikes as a result of incomplete or inaccurate subsurface mapping continue to cause costly delays to critical UK projects and create avoidable safety risks. Exodigo can mitigate many of these problems by providing comprehensive information about the underground landscape," said Moore.

With the ability to comprehensively map underground assets such as powerlines, pipes, bedrock and groundwater, Exodigo gives UK leaders a better way to assess underground infrastructure risks for critical capital projects. Building on successes across large capital projects in the United States and Israel, Exodigo recently proved its value for the UK market with Colas Rail.

"At Colas Rail, we pride ourselves on embracing disruptive and innovative technology. We consider ourselves changemakers, and we are extremely impressed with Exodigo's revolutionary subsurface imaging capabilities. We look forward to employing Exodigo's technology in our current and future capital projects to ensure safe and timely project delivery," said Alejandro Moreno, Business Development Director Urban & New Business of Colas Rail Ltd.

Supporting the Birmingham Midland Metro Extension Project, Colas Rail used Exodigo's technology to scan and map a project in Birmingham for part of a light rail expansion that will connect to the Curzon Street HS2 (High Speed Rail 2) Station. The Colas Rail team was encountering uncharted services that were not noted on any existing surveys or records, but was able to detect over 280 below ground utility lines (including 51 previously unknown lines) with Exodigo – providing invaluable data that reduced redesigns and delays.

"Excavating around buried services is one of our biggest risks, and the stat plans provided by statutory undertakers are in large part inaccurate. Exodigo's surveys provide us with much more reliable data that can then be used to select safer excavation techniques around known services," said Hamish Falconer, Project Manager on the rail extension for Colas Rail.

‍Exodigo is the new gold standard for non-intrusive discovery. Its subsurface mapping solutions combine advanced sensors, 3D imaging, and AI technologies to provide a clear picture of the underground. Headquartered in Tel Aviv and the San Francisco Bay Area, the team brings unparalleled experience in AI and signal processing from elite Israeli intelligence units and is backed by top industry partners. Learn more at www.exodigo.com.

