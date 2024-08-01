Exodus Adventure Travel Announces Emmy Award-Winning Reporter and Global Adventurer, Lauren Scala, as its First Official "Adventurer in Residence"

The First Radical Sabbatical Will Document 50 Days of Travel Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine the opportunity to have 50 days of travel around the world, hiking, biking, and experiencing magical wildlife and cultural destinations. That's what one lucky person will do as a result of Exodus Adventure Travels' first ever Radical Sabbatical program. Exodus Adventure Travels, the leader in small group active guided tours, today announced Emmy Award-winning reporter Lauren Scala as its first Adventurer in Residence.

Lauren Scala, Adventurer in Residence for Exodus Adventure Travels

In celebration of the wanderlust spirit, Exodus Adventure Travels posted an open search for an adventurer willing to swap their daily routine with unparalleled explorations and breathtaking landscapes for 50 days. Timed with the company's 50th-anniversary, Scala will embark this fall in her newly appointed role, documenting awe-inspiring moments along the way.

Known for her vibrant storytelling and passion for exploration, Lauren Scala is a 4x Emmy Award-winning TV host and reporter. Her resume highlights range from guest hosting NBC's travel show, "1st Look," to co-hosting "Beat Bobby Flay" on Food Network. Throughout her career, she has covered an array of subjects from food and travel to wildlife conservation and the environment. A true adventurer at heart, she has already visited and experienced 40 countries.

Scala will join Exodus' guided tours, experiencing a myriad of adventures, from enjoying the scenic gardens in France, to treading along the rural landscape of Andalucía and exploring ancient cities along the Dalmatian Coast. As the Adventurer in Residence, Scala will become immersed in diverse cultural experiences, guided by experts and accompanied by fellow travelers.

"Being named the first Adventurer in Residence for Exodus Adventure Travels is a dream come true," said Scala. "I am always looking for a deeper connection to the places I visit, and Exodus has such diverse offerings. From hiking and biking to cultural and wildlife experiences, I can't wait to get out and see the world with them! I also care about where I travel and how I travel so I really value the company's commitment to sustainability. Nothing brings me more joy than sharing stories from my travels around the world and I'm excited to immerse myself in the culture and beauty of the places we visit, inspiring others to others to see the world."

Beginning this September, Scala's journey will be chronicled through engaging social media content, allowing travel enthusiasts worldwide to follow along on Instagram ( @ExodusTravels ) and her own channels (@laurenscala), sharing a firsthand look at the joys of adventure travel.

"Travelers today are seeking purpose, meaning, and connection through their journeys, and Lauren embodies the spirit of modern adventurers," said Sam Seward, managing director of Exodus Adventure Travels. "Her application beamed with enthusiasm. Her interest in sustainable travel, a nature-first approach and love for discovering new places and cultures make her the perfect fit to take on the role as our first Adventurer in Residence. We are excited to see the world through her eyes and share her journey with our global community," added Seward.

The Radical Sabbatical program not only celebrates Exodus' 50-year legacy of creating life-changing travel experiences but also underscores the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism. With a certified B Corporation (B Corp) status, Exodus Adventure Travels continues to lead in providing authentic, responsibly run adventures that foster deeper connections to people and places.

For more information about Exodus Adventure Travels, and to follow Adventurer in Residence Lauren Scala's journey, visit exodustravels.com or follow @ExodusTravels on social media.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures including cultural and wildlife tours as well as hiking and biking trips in Europe and 90 other countries around the world.

Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

