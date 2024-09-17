Exodus Adventure Travels Announces a New Partnership with Priority Pass™

Exodus Adds More Joy to Travelers' Journeys and Becomes the First Adventure Travel Company to Provide Travelers with Priority Pass Lounge Access Benefits at Major North American Airports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading international adventure travel company, today announced an agreement with Priority Pass™, the world's original and leading airport experiences program where travelers can access a network of 1,600+ lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in more than 650 airports in 148 countries.

Exodus Adventure Travels does award winning hiking, biking, culture and wildlife small group tours around the world.

As two distinguished forces in the travel industry, Exodus Adventure Travels and Priority Pass are establishing a new standard for small group adventure travel, making every step of the journey is as enriching as the trip itself.

North American travelers who book guided Exodus Adventure Travels hiking, biking, cultural or wildlife trips will receive a complimentary one-year Priority Pass Membership. This added value benefit also includes two complimentary visits to Priority Pass' 1,600 airport lounges and airport experiences such as professional assistance with private airport transfers, spa treatments, and other benefits.

According to Airport Dimension's 2024 Airport Experience Report , there is a growing demand for airport experiences among global travelers, with 70% saying that "more options to access lounges would improve their time at the airport.

This new Exodus Adventure Travels amenity helps add more joy and convenience to travelers' journeys. With more than 500 trips to 90 countries around the world, Exodus Adventure Travels offers unforgettable adventures that capture the essence of each unique destination. Active travelers enjoy the convenience and camaraderie of small group tours and unique experiences from expert guides on trips from cycling along the Dalmatian coastline of Croatia and marveling at the Northern Lights to touring Pharaohs' tombs and sailing the Nile in Jordan.

"Today's travelers are looking for more than just exceptional tours, they want memorable experiences from beginning to end," said Sam Seward, Managing Director of Exodus Adventure Travels. "As travel continues to evolve, so does our commitment to enhancing every aspect of the journey. We're pleased to be the first company of our kind in North America to provide this added benefit for adventurers."

"Priority Pass is proud to partner with Exodus Adventure Travels to directly and positively impact their travelers' journeys," said Manuel Catedral, Vice President, Collinson Americas, operator of Priority Pass. "Providing our premium airport experiences with a fabulous adventure trip from Exodus Adventure Travels is a perfect combination to create more exciting and memorable trips for travelers."

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences program. Priority Pass provides travelers with access to over 1,600+ airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world. Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

