Exodus Adventure Travels Announces B Corp Certification

Company Reaffirms its Commitment to Improve Life Through Travel

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the international, award-winning leader in adventure travel, announced it has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel and a more sustainable future.

This announcement comes as Exodus Adventure Travels celebrates its 50th anniversary. The company, which specializes in small group adventures in 100 countries of the world, has a long history of making a positive impact on the people with whom it works and the places it visits.

Exodus Adventure Travels joins a growing global movement of businesses looking to redefine business success. This B Corp Certification affirms years of industry-leading efforts to meet high standards of environmental and social impact, transparency, and accountability and a continuing commitment to travel to be a more sustainable and inclusive industry. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their internal teams, company governance, customers, communities, and environment.

"We believe that traveling is a privilege that comes with deep responsibilities including care for the people that we meet and work with, the places that we visit and the long-term health of the planet that we all enjoy," said Sam Seward, Managing Director of Exodus Adventure Travels. "We take immense pride in becoming B Corp certified, as it signals to our customers and other stakeholders that we are running our business in a way that is dedicated to creating positive environmental and social change and acting with and for a greater purpose. It's the perfect start to our 50th birthday celebrations this year."

With decades of experience delivering world-class small group guided tours, Exodus Adventure Travels helps individuals understand how awe-inspiring, horizon-expanding, and life-enriching travel can be. The company's objective is to operate as responsibly as possible, without damaging the environment or disrupting local communities.

Exodus Adventure Travels' initiatives include:

A nature-positive approach, ensuring that it puts biodiversity gain through conservation at the heart of decision-making, trip design and work in destination communities

Measurement and publication of each trip's carbon footprint on ExodusTravels.com.

A "re-wilding" initiative that ensures for every traveler, 100 square meters of land is given back to nature preservation.

A commitment to work with local guides, restaurants, and guest houses to positively impact their communities and to help travelers get closer to the authenticity and heart and soul of the destinations.

Support for grassroots initiatives and regeneration in and through local communities through the Exodus Travels Foundation.

Ethical marketing and procurement policies that are embedded within the business to ensure all teams better understand how their roles align with their principles and practices.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel. The company is dedicated to creating memorable and responsible adventures so travelers can book and travel with confidence.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com , or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

