Exodus Adventure Travels Announces Qobuz High-Quality Music Streaming Subscription Gift with Trip Purchase

Creative Partnership and Popular Summer Trips Announced

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading small group adventure travel company with more than 50 years of experience, today announced a creative summer partnership with Qobuz, the high-quality music streaming and download platform.

Individuals or groups from the United States and Canada purchasing Exodus adventure trips now through July 31, 2024 will receive a complimentary 60-day Qobuz music streaming subscription. Travel agents who reserve Exodus tours for their clients are also eligible to receive this special gift.

Music plays an important part in our day-to-day lives and even has the ability to reconnect us with memories we've made during our travels. With this partnership, Exodus Adventure Travels and Qobuz intends to connect the joy of travel with music. With more than 100 million high-quality soundtracks across all genres, Qobuz has the richest catalogue of high-resolution music that's perfect for streaming, downloading and listening.

In other news this summer, Exodus recently reported that adventure travel including hiking, biking, culture and wildlife trips are capturing the interest of North Americans. Based on travel trends, Europe is this year's most popular destination for adventure trips for North Americans. Countries including Italy, France and the Mont Blanc region, Portugal, Spain and even Estonia are leading the list.

Top small group guided active tours for the coming months include Classic Dolomites, Mont Blanc Highlights, Cycling Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and Walking the Amalfi Coast. Exodus Adventure Travels even has the "Cool Summer Collection," with destinations that are ideal to visit in summer with historically milder temperatures. In this Collection, travelers can discover the Best of Norway, Sweden & Finland in just 11 days, visiting spectacular waterside cities and islands in the Finnish archipelago. Travelers can also head out on a cycling trip in Northern France from Normandy to Brittany, with a refreshing coastal breeze.

Other countries including Vietnam, Costa Rica, Morocco, and Peru are popular for active travel, followed by Japan and Namibia. In conjunction with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), Exodus Adventure Travels launched a series of expert-led tours such as the Classic Kenya 4WD Safari Trip this August to explore Kenya's best safari sites with an expert safari guide and hosted by award-winning Canadian filmmaker and World Elephant Day co-founder, Patricia Sims.

In addition to the complimentary 60-day Qobuz music streaming subscription gift, Exodus Adventure Travels is offering a Summer of Adventure promotion with savings of up to 15% for some of its most popular tours. Details can be found at ExodusTravels.com.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards. Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 400 small group guided active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

About Qobuz

Founded in 2007 and a pioneer in high-quality sound, Qobuz is a French music streaming and download platform for anyone who wants to fully experience and share their passion for music. Available in 26 countries around the world, including Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Japan (for high-resolution download service only), Qobuz offers a range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With a catalog of over 100 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest selection of high-resolution (Hi-Res) references on the market. Qobuz is a licensed Hi-Res Audio provider by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information visit www.qobuz.com.

