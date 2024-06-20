Exodus Adventure Travels Announces Special Summer Offer

$500 Off Small Group Guided Trips Allow Travelers

To Experience the Thrill and the Chill This Season

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading adventure travel company, today announced a special summer offer featuring $500 off international guided trips with departures through October 31, 2024.

This offer allows active adults from the United States and Canada to experience the thrill of adventure travel including hiking , biking, culture and wildlife trips . It is valid for the first 250 people who reserve guided trips priced $2,000 and over. Terms and conditions can be found at ExodusTravels.com.

Exodus Adventure Travels offers award-winning trips to Europe and other countries around the world. See ExodusTravels.com for details.

To empower travelers to make the most of their experiences, this $500 off special allows individuals to enhance and personalize their adventures, and use savings to cover items such as flight upgrades or hotel accommodations to extend their trips.

Active Travel: Adults are using active travel experiences to feel a sense of comradery, exploration and accomplishment. Many of the top tours this season are in Europe , including Italy's Amalfi Coast , hiking the Dolomites, cycling tips to Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and scenic walks and wine in France's Loire Valley. Tours to countries including Vietnam , Costa Rica , Morocco, and Peru are also popular for active travel , followed by Japan and Namibia.

Expert-Led Travel: In conjunction with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), Exodus Adventure Travels launched a series of expert-led tours such as the Classic Kenya 4WD Safari Trip this August to explore Kenya's best safari sites with an expert safari guide and hosted by award-winning Canadian filmmaker and World Elephant Day co-founder, Patricia Sims.

Cool-cations: To beat the summer heat, Exodus Adventure Travels also has the " Cool Summer Collection ," with destinations that are ideal to visit in summer with historically milder temperatures. In this collection, travelers can discover the Best of Norway, Sweden & Finland in just 11 days, visiting spectacular waterside cities and islands in the Finnish archipelago. Travelers can also head out on a cycling trip in Northern France from Normandy to Brittany, with a refreshing coastal breeze.

For reservations and information about this special summer travel offer, passengers can visit ExodusTravels.com, email [email protected] or call (844) 421-0109

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures . Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards. The company provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through 400 small group guided active adventures to Europe and 90 countries. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences, Exodus' offers expert travel guides and carefully crafted itineraries to ensure deeper connections to people and place.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainable travel , Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

