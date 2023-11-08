Exodus Adventure Travels Announces the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Sale

Exodus Does a "Different Kind of Black Friday" with 20% Off Guided Trips 

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday gift giving season, Exodus Adventure Travels, the international, award-winning leader in adventure travel, announces its Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with special savings of 20% off all of its guided, small group trips. The sale begins on November 16 and will run until November 30, 2023.

With this special offer, Exodus Adventure Travels invites consumers to give the gift of travel. Expertly crafted and carefully curated, these trips will help create memories that will last a lifetime, as travellers connect with like-minded people, gain new knowledge from expert local guides, and rediscover the wonders of the world.

Adventure-seekers from the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of these significant savings on Exodus' guided trips with the code BF2024. The offer applies to departures between December 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

Offering a wide array of getaways for every type of traveler, with Exodus Adventure Travels there's a trip to suit every style, taste, and budget. From European adventures, such as cycling through Champagne & Burgundy, exploring Italy's idyllic Amalfi Coast, and visiting the temples and fortresses of Ancient Greece, to waterfalls and cloud forests in Costa Rica, and the country-spanning Vietnam Adventure that takes travelers from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh, Exodus has it all.

Visit ExodusTravels.com to check out the full range of trips and experiences available and start making that wish list. On November 16, be sure to take full advantage of Exodus Adventure Travels' amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to book a 2024 getaway. All terms and conditions will be available online.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the agent wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. 

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel. Efforts include a "re-wilding" initiative that ensures for every traveler, 100 square meters of land is dedicated to preservation projects. Exodus Travels is dedicated to creating memorable and responsible adventures so travelers can book and travel with confidence.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

