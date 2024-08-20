EXODUS ADVENTURE TRAVELS ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ITS BIKING AND CULTURAL TOURS IN CUBA

Active Educational Trips Highlight the Vibrant Culture of Cuba with Authentic, Small Group Experiences

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading adventure travel company with more than 50 years of experience providing small group tours, announces the return of its highly anticipated Cuba trips available for U.S. citizens starting October 2024. With a range of destination immersion and itineraries in compliance with OFAC Regulations, Exodus offers an authentic and educational Cuban experience for travelers, designed to empower local communities and support the Cuban people.

Cuba's vibrant culture and rich history have captivated travelers for years. Exodus Adventure Travels invites adventure seekers to rediscover this island nation through a range of thoughtfully crafted itineraries ranging from eight- to 15-day journeys, led by expert local guides.

Each trip is designed to showcase the Cuban people's incredible resilience. From classic cars and historic architecture to the resourcefulness and warmth of its people, Cuba provides a profound glimpse into a unique way of life that is both charming and educational.

"Our adventure trips in Cuba mean rekindling the authentic connections and experiences that make this destination truly special," said Sam Seward, managing director of Exodus Adventure Travels. "From mastering the art of the mojito in our hands-on cocktail-making classes to immersing yourself in scenic bike rides, guided by seasoned Cuban cyclists, every moment offers a unique glimpse into the heart of this vibrant country that we fully expect to be on the top of US travelers' bucket lists this fall and beyond into 2025. We are thrilled to offer these timeless experiences, all deeply rooted in local culture."

Exodus Adventure Travels offers four special itineraries designed to educate and immerse travelers in the local culture:

Cuban Highlights Ride : Featuring fabulous cycles in western Cuba, this itinerary is ideal for those with limited time but unlimited curiosity about life in rural Cuba. Take in some of the country's most idyllic spots, including cascading El Nicho waterfall, cycling to paradisiacal Playa Ancón and experiencing the best of Havana on a classic car tour.

Featuring fabulous cycles in western Cuba, this itinerary is ideal for those with limited time but unlimited curiosity about life in rural Cuba. Take in some of the country's most idyllic spots, including cascading El Nicho waterfall, cycling to paradisiacal Playa Ancón and experiencing the best of on a classic car tour. Cycling Cuba : For those looking for the ultimate adventure in Cuba , this exciting itinerary will leave long-lasting memories. The route starts in Havana and heads east as far as Santiago de Cuba , taking in a variety of must-see destinations and hidden gems on the way. Travelers are joined by members of the Cuban Masters Road Cycling Club for stages of the journey, who share their love of cycling and meaningful stories of their lives in Cuba .

For those looking for the ultimate adventure in , this exciting itinerary will leave long-lasting memories. The route starts in and heads east as far as , taking in a variety of must-see destinations and hidden gems on the way. Travelers are joined by members of the Cuban Masters Road Cycling Club for stages of the journey, who share their love of cycling and meaningful stories of their lives in . A Taste of Cuba : This culture-based itinerary focuses on some of the most iconic places on the island, including the tranquil and lush valley of Viñales (home to giant limestone mogotes dotted amongst endless tobacco plantations), the UNESCO-listed Trinidad and, of course, iconic Havana .

This culture-based itinerary focuses on some of the most iconic places on the island, including the tranquil and lush valley of Viñales (home to giant limestone mogotes dotted amongst endless tobacco plantations), the UNESCO-listed and, of course, iconic . Cuba: La Isla Grande: The most comprehensive itinerary, travelers will spend two weeks traveling the length and breadth of the Caribbean's largest island. Travel all the way to Cuba's most easterly tip, Baracoa, where Columbus first set foot and where a unique culture and cuisine have developed due to its seclusion.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures including top hiking, biking, cultural and wildlife tours. Known for its commitment to "improve life through travel," Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through 500 active adventures to 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, tours through the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel. It is dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to help restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

