Exodus Adventure Travels Announces Top Adventure Travel Destinations for 2025

Travelers Can Save on Top Rated Trips with the Exodus Adventure Sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leader in active small group guided tours, announces its top trending destinations for 2025, as well as a special sale for travelers wanting to experience joy of hiking, biking, cultural and wildlife trips around the world.

Exodus Adventure Travels does award winning hiking, biking, culture and wildlife small group tours around the world.

According to MMGY's 2024 Portrait of American Travelers data, travelers are increasingly seeking immersive cultural experiences, active adventures, and under-the-radar gems. Based on traveler feedback and data-driven research, Exodus highlights some of the many breathtaking destinations that are on the rise for adventurers in the coming year.

EUROPE

Europe's diverse offerings, from iconic cultural landmarks to breathtaking natural landscapes, make it an enduring favorite for adventurers. Whether it's exploring the ancient cities of Italy, cycling along Portugal's Atlantic coast, or hiking through the French Alps, Europe provides endless opportunities for immersive travel experiences with Exodus.

ITALY – Italy continues to be a top trending destination for small group tours. Known for its vibrant culture and varied regions, Italy attracts adventurers who wish to explore everything from its famous coastlines to majestic mountain ranges. Exodus not only visits Italy's iconic sights but also guides travelers to lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path destinations, offering a deeper connection with local culture.

Exodus' Highlights of the Amalfi Coast and Walking the Amalfi Coast take travelers through Europe's most dramatic coastline with experts of the region. Visitors will live la dolce vita for a week, admiring dreamy coastal views from the Path of the Gods, exploring romantic Ravello and traveling through history in Herculaneum and Pompeii.

and take travelers through most dramatic coastline with experts of the region. Visitors will live for a week, admiring dreamy coastal views from the Path of the Gods, exploring romantic and traveling through history in Herculaneum and Pompeii. Travelers can also embark on a premium trekking adventure with the Classic Dolomites tour, or uncover one of Europe's great cultural destinations aboard the Treasures of Sicily . From the unmistakably jagged peaks of the Italian Dolomites to the rich history and Mediterranean beauty of Sicily , travelers are flocking to regions across Italy .

PORTUGAL – Portugal's diverse landscapes, rich history, and gastronomic excellence have made it a rising star for adventure travelers. From the cultural hotspots of Lisbon and Porto to the sun-drenched beaches of the Atlantic coast, Exodus takes travelers to must-see sites across Portugal.

Exodus' Porto to Lisbon Atlantic Ride takes guests between the two cities, to the lesser-known medieval village of Obidos, sandy beaches and fishing villages along Portugal's Atlantic coast and along the untouched dunes of São Jacinto Natural Reserve.

takes guests between the two cities, to the lesser-known medieval village of Obidos, sandy beaches and fishing villages along Atlantic coast and along the untouched dunes of São Jacinto Natural Reserve. Travelers can also explore the hiking paradise of Madeira with the Walking the Island of Madeira tour. Guests will experience the most beautiful routes on this Portuguese island, from gentle strolls along flower-lined levadas and spectacular coastal footpaths to more demanding forays among the jagged ridges and peaks of the mountainous interior.

FRANCE – Home to the 2024 Olympics, travelers are seeking escapes beyond Paris. Destinations including France's Western Alps and Loire Valley are gaining popularity for 2025.

Exodus' Mont Blanc Highlights tour remains a favorite for hikers looking to swap the crowded metropolis for the breathtaking Alpine views along Europe's greatest long-distance trail. Unique to Exodus, guests can unwind from a long day of hiking each evening in a comfortable chalet, where welcoming hosts make it feel like home .

tour remains a favorite for hikers looking to swap the crowded metropolis for the breathtaking Alpine views along greatest long-distance trail. Unique to Exodus, guests can unwind from a long day of hiking each evening in a comfortable chalet, where welcoming hosts make it feel like home Travelers looking for a relaxing, countryside escape are heading to the Loire Valley to discover regal estates and fine wines in the glamorous Garden of France . Exodus takes travelers through the wine region, including a tasting experience with the Loire wine brotherhood, while staying in a 15th-century chateau and 17-century country manor house.

THE BALTICS – In theme with the emerging 'coolcation' trend, The Baltics, with their stunning landscapes, ancient villages and charming capital cities, are proving to be a popular choice for adventure travelers looking to explore lesser-known regions of Northern Europe with cooler climates. While still relatively undiscovered by mainstream tourism, the region won't stay that way for long.

Exodus' Walks of the Baltics and Finland tour takes travelers through the historic capital cities of Riga , Vilnius and Tallinn , along with the hidden gems of the Baltics. Travelers will visit the ancient village of Koguva, walk the Līču-Laņģu sandstone cliffs, discover the picturesque Venta Rapid and explore the beautiful Saaremaa Island, which is not offered by any other major adventure tour operators.

tour takes travelers through the historic capital cities of , and , along with the hidden gems of the Baltics. Travelers will visit the ancient village of Koguva, walk the Līču-Laņģu sandstone cliffs, discover the picturesque Venta Rapid and explore the beautiful Saaremaa Island, which is not offered by any other major adventure tour operators. For those looking to embrace the magic of winter, Exodus' Winter in the Baltics, Helsinki & Stockholm tour spans five European capitals. Adventurers can marvel at Trakai Castle, explore the unique Temppeliaukio Church, visit the oldest chocolate factory in Lithuania and enjoy traditional Christmas markets on select departures.

THE AMERICAS

From the lush rainforests of Costa Rica to the cultural depth of Cuba, the Americas offer a wide range of adventures for travelers. These regions provide the perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness, and Exodus Adventure Travels offers a gateway to the continent's most captivating destinations.

COSTA RICA – Named the 2024 'Destination of the Year' by Travel + Leisure , it's no surprise that Costa Rica continues to be Exodus' most popular Latin American destination. Home to a gloriously diverse ecosystem, which accounts for 5% of the world's plant and animal species, this natural wonderland is a haven for nature-lovers. Exodus offers a variety of ways to travel, from cycling tours, family adventures and wildlife retreats.

Exodus' Costa Rica Active Escape is the perfect introduction to Costa Rica that combines wildlife with adventures. While most tours take travelers to Manuel Antonio , Exodus takes travelers to the hidden gem of Carrillo Beach for a private dolphin-watching boat trip.

CUBA – Once largely inaccessible to U.S. travelers, Cuba has long captivated adventurers with its vibrant culture, rich history and stunning landscapes. Exodus Adventure Travels this year reintroduced its Cuba trips for U.S. citizens, offering a range of immersive, OFAC-compliant itineraries from eight to 15 days. Travelers can experience everything from the charm of Havana to the rolling hills of Viñales, with each trip designed to foster deep, authentic connections with the Cuban way of life.

Exodus' A Taste of Cuba tour is the perfect introduction to Cuba , showcasing the best of western Cuba , including the UNESCO heritage city of Trinidad , providing a legal route for US citizens to see the real Cuba with daily interactions that support the Cuban people such as staying at family-run Cuban guesthouses.

ASIA

Asia's vast landscapes and rich cultural histories make it a captivating region for those looking to experience both natural beauty and deep cultural immersion. From the bustling streets of Vietnam to the tranquil mountains of Thailand, Exodus Adventure Travels offers journeys that bring travelers closer to the heart of Asia's unique allure.

VIETNAM – Vietnam continues to top the list of Exodus' most booked destinations, attracting adventurous travelers looking for a blend of vibrant cities, serene landscapes and cultural immersion. Known for its unique blend of history, natural beauty and warm hospitality, Vietnam offers an unforgettable journey for travelers.

Exodus' Cycling Vietnam takes travelers through the country's iconic landscapes, from bustling cities to peaceful rural paths. Guests will cycle through Hanoi , the historical capital, to the ancient town of Hoi An , before reaching the energetic Ho Chi Minh City .

takes travelers through the country's iconic landscapes, from bustling cities to peaceful rural paths. Guests will cycle through , the historical capital, to the ancient town of , before reaching the energetic . For travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience, Exodus' Hidden Vietnam : Sapa & Beyond tour covers Vietnam's well-known highlights while introducing lesser-visited gems. The itinerary includes a tranquil day boat trip to Lan Ha Bay, an overnight stay at an ecolodge on Cat Ba Island and a cultural immersion with a stay in Ta Phin village in the northern highlands.

THAILAND – Thailand is expected to be a top destination for 2025, spurred by its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and the growing buzz from pop culture influences like White Lotus season 3, which filmed in the region and is expected to premiere in 2025.

Exodus' Treasures of Northern Thailand tours take travelers away from the beaches and to a treasure trove of historical and cultural sites, rich jungle landscapes, verdant paddy fields and fine seascapes. Itinerary highlights include exploring Bangkok on a longtail canal boat trip, visiting Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai , seeing majestic waterfalls at Erawan National Park and dining at a floating restaurant by the River Kwai.

tours take travelers away from the beaches and to a treasure trove of historical and cultural sites, rich jungle landscapes, verdant paddy fields and fine seascapes. Itinerary highlights include exploring on a longtail canal boat trip, visiting Elephant Nature Park in , seeing majestic waterfalls at Erawan National Park and dining at a floating restaurant by the River Kwai. For those looking to explore more of the region, Exodus' Southeast Asia Express spans Vietnam , Cambodia and Thailand , offering an activity-packed itinerary ideal for culture-hungry adventurers. Travelers will journey through the peaceful Mekong Delta, visit the moving Killing Fields of Cambodia , explore Angkor's awe-inspiring archaeological ruins and experience the tuk-tuks, khlong boats and incredible street food of Bangkok .

THE SILK ROAD – For adventure travelers looking to explore a destination steeped in rich history, Exodus' Silk Road tour allows adventurers to walk in the footsteps of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan and Marco Polo, through countries whose location on the Silk Road has resulted in a culture with flavors from Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Asia.

For those looking to explore the region, Exodus' Silk Road tour visits the minarets and domes of Uzbekistan and the beautiful Tien Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan . Visitors will follow in the footsteps of ancient traders, uncovering the cultural and natural treasures of Central Asia including Registan Square in Samarkand, the Charyn Canyon in Kazakhstan and Khiva's walled city, the Itchan Kala.

AFRICA

Africa's expansive landscapes, ancient cities, and abundant wildlife make it a must-visit destination for adventurous travelers. Whether trekking the rugged mountains of Morocco or spotting wildlife in Namibia, Exodus Adventure Travels presents a myriad of ways to explore this vast and diverse continent.

MOROCCO – Following the recent earthquake, Morocco remains a resilient and captivating destination. A popular destination for European travelers, Morocco is booming for North Americans looking to experience its untouched landscapes, magnificent ancient cities and centuries-old customs that still hold sway here. On Exodus's Morocco adventure tours, expert guides take travelers to a mix of major sights alongside the hidden gems located amidst the alleyways, allowing visitors to delve into the country's rich culture and experience traditions through the eyes of a local.

See the best of the cities, mountains and deserts with Exodus' Highlights of Morocco trip, from mazey medinas and lively souks to the broad-shouldered Atlas Mountains and stretching sands of the Sahara. Guests will visit the Todra Gorge and tour all four great Imperial Cities of Morocco : Rabat , Meknes, Fez and Marrakech.

trip, from mazey medinas and lively souks to the broad-shouldered Atlas Mountains and stretching sands of the Sahara. Guests will visit the Todra Gorge and tour all four great Imperial Cities of : , Meknes, Fez and Marrakech. For those looking to go off the beaten track, Exodus' Undiscovered Atlas tour, travelers will trek past kasbahs perched on terraced valleys, camp outside remote local villages and end the adventure in Taroudant, a city that's affectionately called 'Marrakech in miniature'.

SAFARI

Travelers' interest in wildlife trips continues to be high and Exodus offers an array of unforgettable safari experiences across Africa. Namibia, Botswana and South Africa are a few of the top wildlife destinations capturing the attention of wildlife enthusiasts.

One standout journey is Exodus' Namibia & Botswana : Dunes and Delta tour, which takes adventurers from the towering dunes of Sossusvlei to the wildlife-rich Okavango Delta, showcasing Africa's most extraordinary landscapes and wildlife along the way. Visitors can spot a variety of wildlife including elephants, lions, and leopards in Etosha National Park, fly over the otherworldly Skeleton Coast, and experience game drives in the world-renowned Okavango.

tour, which takes adventurers from the towering dunes of Sossusvlei to the wildlife-rich Okavango Delta, showcasing most extraordinary landscapes and wildlife along the way. Visitors can spot a variety of wildlife including elephants, lions, and leopards in Etosha National Park, fly over the otherworldly Skeleton Coast, and experience game drives in the world-renowned Okavango. For an intimate wildlife experience, Exodus' South Africa : Walking & Wildlife takes hikers through forests, plains and mountains to track wildlife on foot, by boat and 4×4. Along with the fantastic walking opportunities, travelers will also discover the amazing wildlife of the country such as elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards, giraffes, cheetahs and much more.

THE EXODUS ADVENTURE SALE

To mark the grand finale of its 50th anniversary year, Exodus Adventure Travels is giving consumers the opportunity to experience their favorite destinations with discounts and unbeatable prices for trips purchased through October 18, 2024.

With up to 15% off select tours, Exodus helps people be closer to memorable trips filled with camaraderie, natural wonder and a sense of accomplishment. These small group guided tours are perfect for solo travelers or other adventurers traveling with a companion. Discounted rates are available while supplies last and restrictions apply.

For more information on all of Exodus Adventure Travels' trips worldwide, visit ExodusTravels.com or call 844.322.5945.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

SOURCE Exodus Adventure Travels