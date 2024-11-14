Exodus Adventure Travels Selected as 2025 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels , the leading international adventure travel company, announced today that its 'Costa Rica Family Escape' trip was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Family Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels offers award-winning small group guided tours to Costa Rica

For travelers wanting to experience joy of hiking, biking, cultural and wildlife trips around the world, Exodus Adventure Travels offers small group guided journeys for every type of adventurer. Small group guided tours are perfect for families, couples and even solo travelers, providing a safe and engaging way to explore new places. Led by expert guides, these tours offer unique experiences and ensure special access to hidden gems everyone will enjoy.

Starting in San José, Exodus Adventure Travels' 'Costa Rica Family Escape' is an eight-day adventure designed for families to explore Costa Rica's vibrant landscapes and wildlife. Families with children nine years old and older may revel in active experiences like zip-lining through rainforests, white-water rafting, swimming at La Fortuna waterfall and visiting volcanic hot springs on this small group guided journey. Wildlife enthusiasts will encounter exotic animals in Tortuguero National Park, lush jungles, and pristine beaches, offering a mix of excitement and relaxation. This tour provides an immersive way for families to connect with nature while learning about Costa Rica's rich biodiversity and environmental conservation.

The travel editors and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute spent nine months reviewing hundreds of submissions for this year's GH Family Travel Awards program. To find the best travel gear, scientists, engineers and analysts tested products for performance, durability and ease of use in the GH Institute Labs. They also had over 150 consumer testers try out the gear and services during their real-world travels. Simultaneously, a group of seasoned travel writers reviewed submissions to find the best vacation destinations for every type of family, and more than 85 testers visited these submissions in real life to share feedback on a range of standardized criteria. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, value, convenience, safety and more.

Exodus Adventure Travels' eight day 'Costa Rica Family Escape' 'is priced from $3,150 per person, excluding flights and including accommodation, all additional listed meals and all transport and listed activities. For details about Costa Rica trips, other tours and Exodus Adventure Travels special offers, visit ExodusAdventureTravels.com.

About Exodus Adventure Travels



For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 90 countries around the world. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's more than 20 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

SOURCE Exodus Adventure Travels