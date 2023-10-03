Exodus Adventure Travels, The International Leader in Active Travel Announces Name Change

Company Positioned for Increase in Growth and Consumer Demand

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Travels, the international, award-winning leader in adventure travel announced the changing of its name to Exodus Adventure Travels.

This name change is significant because it emphasizes the company's leadership position in the adventure travel market. Exodus Adventure Travels positioned as the #1 provider of small group adventure trips for consumers around the world.

With more than 500 trips to 100 countries worldwide, Exodus Adventure Travels is a proven expert in small group, adventure travel. The organization is known for its extraordinarily high level of customer satisfaction based on outstanding guides and destination knowledge, customer-focused support, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

In recent years, adventure tourism has grown significantly based in increased interest in active experiences including hiking, cycling, walking and cultural and wildlife experiences. The industry is expected to grow on a compound annual rate of more than 28 percent in the next 10 years based on a recent AMR report.

To meet this demand, Exodus Adventure Travels offers trips in major collections including: Premium Adventures, Active Europe Trips, Gastronomic Getaways, Wildlife and Wilderness, Peaks and Valleys, Coastal Gems, Classic Countrysides, History and Culture, and Compact Adventures. Each trip is rated for the level of activity, so travelers can select the right adventure for them. Exodus Adventure Travels is well suited for a variety of passengers including active adults, mature Americans and solo travelers, who want the added convenience of small groups and expert guides.

Commitment to People, Places, and the Planet

Exodus Adventure Travels understands that the future of travel is based on the well-being of people, places, and the planet.

As leaders in the adventure travel industry, Exodus' goal is to improve life through travel in the places that it visits, the people it meets, and the planet that its travelers explore. Through its Foundation, Exodus Adventure Travels aims to economically empower and give back to communities, help protect wildlife, reduce waste, and take action on climate change. The organization's trips avoid and reduce some of tourism's most significant impacts on nature with smaller environmental footprints, a stringent animal welfare policy, and strict rules on avoiding waste generation. Exodus has even measured the carbon footprint of all its trips and contributes towards nature regeneration through its commitment to rewild 100 square meters per passenger. For a complete overview of the company's sustainability and regenerative efforts, Exodus Adventure Travels' most recent Impact Report is available now.

For more information about Exodus' many adventures and sustainable travel initiatives, please visit ExodusTravels.com/us.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the agent wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Adventure Travels is dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel. Efforts include a "re-wilding" initiative that ensures for every traveler, 100 square meters of land is dedicated to preservation projects. Exodus Travels is dedicated to creating memorable and responsible adventures so travelers can book and travel with confidence.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia 26 award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

:30 video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CwYPJUQ594

