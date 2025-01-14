Exodus Adventure Travels Unveils Thriving Nature, Thriving People Approach to Responsible Travel

Leading Travel Company Offers Transformative Experiences, Giving Back to Communities and Nature and Celebrates B Corp Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels, the leader in active small group guided adventures, announces its innovative "Thriving Nature, Thriving People" approach to responsible travel, which supports conservation initiatives driven by local communities for lasting and positive impact.

As Exodus celebrates its one-year anniversary of being certified as a B Corporation (B Corp), the adventure travel operator further commits to improving life through travel by championing the coexistence of nature and people in harmony.

Through the work of the Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation, the company supports under-represented and disadvantaged communities through tourism initiatives. A few of these programs include Exodus’ Mountain Lioness Project in Tanzania, which has supported 30 pioneering female porters to become mountain guides on Kilimanjaro.

"At Exodus Adventure Travels, empowering our guests to travel responsibly is a core aspect of the adventures we create," said Kasia Morgan, Head of Sustainability at Exodus Adventure Travels. "By supporting local communities to conserve nature across our destinations, we can create transformative travel experiences that not only immerse our guests in the beauty of the world but also contribute to its restoration and resilience. Every adventure we offer is thoughtfully curated to leave a positive, lasting impact on the places and people we visit."

A selection of Exodus Adventure Travels' Thriving Nature, Thriving People initiatives include:

Citizen Science Departures: In a first of its kind program, travelers may participate in collecting vital biodiversity data, contributing to global conservation efforts, on specific Exodus trips.

Rewilding: In partnership with Rewilding Apennines, this program aims to restore natural habitats across Italy . For every traveler, the company funds the rewilding of 100 square meters of land, supporting biodiversity and ecosystem regeneration.

Ocean Restoration: This initiative focuses on conserving and restoring marine ecosystems through a partnership with Blue Marine Foundation, supported alongside Exodus' sister companies. This program targets key habitats like seagrass meadows and mangroves, which play a critical role in carbon sequestration and biodiversity support. Efforts span across seven global locations, including the Dutch Caribbean, Greece , and Indonesia , aiming to protect 7,000 hectares of marine habitat while engaging and empowering local communities over the next three years.

Wildlife and Animal Welfare: Aimed at ensuring ethical wildlife experiences, Exodus follows strict animal welfare guidelines, avoiding experiences based on cruelty to animals or activities that could harm wildlife. This approach commits to supporting various conservation projects and promoting responsible practices in wildlife tourism across destinations like Kenya , Sri Lanka and India .

Empowering Disadvantaged and Under-Represented Communities: Through the work of the Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation, the company supports under-represented and disadvantaged communities through tourism initiatives. A few of these programs include Exodus' Mountain Lioness Project in Tanzania , which has supported 30 pioneering female porters to become mountain guides on Kilimanjaro. In Nepal and India , the Foundation's Himalayan Community Project encompasses multiple initiatives, including delivering training and materials to women living in remote Himalayan regions, so they can generate income in the low season.

Through the work of the Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation, the company supports under-represented and disadvantaged communities through tourism initiatives. A few of these programs include Exodus' Mountain Lioness Project in , which has supported 30 pioneering female porters to become mountain guides on Kilimanjaro. In and , the Foundation's Himalayan Community Project encompasses multiple initiatives, including delivering training and materials to women living in remote Himalayan regions, so they can generate income in the low season. Community Kickstart Projects: Exodus supports various grassroots community empowerment and conservation initiatives through its global partner network. This could be through uplifting women, encouraging entrepreneurship, youth conservation engagement or regeneration. Most recently, The Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation partnered with Portugal A2Z Walking & Biking as part of their Community Kickstart Projects, to help restore the country's vital ecosystem following devastating firestorms destroying over 40,000 hectares of land in 2017 - including the iconic 800-year-old Pinhal de Leiria forest.

To learn more about Exodus' Thriving People initiatives, please visit here. To learn more about Exodus' Thriving Nature initiatives, please visit here.

About Exodus Adventure Travels

For more than 50 years Exodus Adventure Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for its commitment to "improve life through travel." Exodus Adventure Travels is a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Adventure Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 90 countries around the world, including hiking, biking, culture and wildlife small group tours. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the ancient wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations. Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place.

Exodus Adventure Travels is a certified B Corporation (B Corp), further demonstrating its commitment to improve life through travel, dedicated to creating incredible, community-driven adventures, and understands the importance of nature and wildlife conservation through programs such as rewilding and partnering with scientists to restore biodiversity.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world's largest collection of experiential travel brands. Travelopia's award-winning travel brands lead the way in creating unique experiences for guests around the world. To learn more about Exodus Adventure Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com, or follow the company on social @ExodusTravels.

