Exodus Adventure Travels Unveils Top Travel Destinations for 2024 for North American Travelers; Celebrates Travel Tuesday with Special Offers

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Adventure Travels, the international, award-winning leader in adventure travel, has unveiled its top 10 destinations for travel in 2024.

Exodus reports that adventure travel continues to grow as more people discovering the joys and rewards that come with an active vacation, surrounded by likeminded individuals, and the safety of a small group, led by expert guides who are able to bring a destination to life with their knowledge and insights.

Offering the perfect blend of culture, natural beauty, and of course, activity and adventure, whether it's wandering Europe's charming streets or exploring the exotic landscapes of Asia and Latin America, Exodus promises memorable experiences for all explorers.

Here are Exodus Adventure Travels' Top 10 destinations based on consumer demand, and recommended trips to experience each place to its fullest:

ITALY – History and beauty abound in this land of La Dolce Vita. See Renaissance masterpieces up-close, explore architectural wonders, eat amazing food, sample legendary wines, and much more.

COSTA RICA – Experience true Pura Vida! From rainforests to cloud forests, Caribbean to Pacific, smoking volcanoes, whitewater rivers, beautiful beaches, jungles of monkeys and macaws… Costa Rica offers a kaleidoscope of adventures. It's only natural that Costa Rica is among the top of the list after being named Travel + Leisure's 2024 Destination of the year for its commitment to a sustainable future coupled with its deep-rooted connection to the land and its Indigenous communities.

Exodus' 15-day Discover Costa Rica wildlife-focused adventure showcases the rainforest, mountains, and coastline of this amazing little country. Roundtrip out of San José, the itinerary visits Tortuguero National Park and Manuel Antonio National Park, takes guests on a hike to La Fortuna waterfall and visits Arenal Volcano, heads up into the Tilaran Mountains for a guided walk in the Santa Elena Cloud Forest Reserve, and much more, all the while on the look-out for the many species that call this land home. What's more, this trip includes a few special Citizen Science departures, which offers travelers the opportunity to be involved in the collection of freshwater samples to be used to inform conservation and biodiversity policy.

Another special departure in 2024 is Essential Costa Rica , where travelers can experience the beautiful diversity of Costa Rica including the Arenal volcano, jungle waterfalls, the Monteverde cloud forest and sights of the many wildlife such as mischievous monkeys and sleepy sloths.

FRANCE – It's impossible not to fall in love with the land of joie de vivre. Be utterly charmed by its fairytale villages, imposing mountains, sparkling beaches, and gastronomic masterpieces. This is also the year of the Summer Olympics and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy in France.

Among the wonderful adventures in France is the eight-day Mont Blanc Highlights trip, featuring one of the finest walking and hiking routes in the Alps. This series of paths link the seven valleys that surround the highest mountain in western Europe – Mont Blanc. This tour takes in the most outstanding sections with beautiful mountain highlights each day. Stays are in delightful chalets featuring delicious, home-cooked meals. This itinerary also features special departures that celebrate Exodus' 50th anniversary, which include an array of special extras.

PORTUGAL – Blessed with sun-kissed beaches, vibrant fishing villages, and scenic routes through pine forests and sand dunes, Portugal is a fantastic choice for hikers and cyclists alike. Exodus offers a variety of itineraries here, exploring all parts of this small but diverse country.

This eight-day, culture-focused Highlights of Portugal trip starts in the colorful city of Porto and follows the verdant valleys of rolling hills of the famed Douro wine region, before heading to the lesser-known interior, where it explores Coimbra, the UNESCO Batalha monastery, medieval Óbidos, and magnificent Sintra before wrapping up in Lisbon , one of the most enchanting capital cities in the world.

Cycling enthusiasts especially enjoy the Porto to Libon Atlantic Ride, with views of sun-kissed beaches, colorful fishing villages and a ride through the São Jacinto Natural Reserve.

CROATIA – With its crystal-clear Adriatic waters, ancient cities, and picturesque islands, it's no wonder Croatia is on the top of so many travelers' 'must-visit' lists for 2024.

Set out on a two-wheeled exploration of Croatia's famed Dalmatian Coast on an eight-day guided cycling adventure. Known to have the clearest waters in the Mediterranean, and packed with historical and cultural interest, this itinerary follows some of the region's best cycling routes, with much of the tour taking place on beautiful Hvar and Korcula, traveling by ferry between each island. With scenery that alternates between seaside villages, tiny medieval towns, and pretty pebble bays, the trip ends in the fascinating city of Dubrovnik.

MOROCCO – Dive into the mystical world of Morocco, with the colorful markets of Marrakech, the expansive Sahara Desert, and the High Atlas Mountains, where travelers can sip tea with Berbers.

Another new addition for 2024 is the 12-day, culture-focused Treasures of Morocco – Premium Adventure explores the many wonders and the unmatched cultural diversity of this enchanting North African kingdom. Staying in accommodations that include traditional riads, an award-winning eco-lodge, and a luxury desert camp, guests will tour diverse cities, journey into the Sahara and navigate dunes on camelback, have lunch with a Berber family, indulge in a relaxing hammam session, and much more. Travelers will also take a culinary voyage as they go, and even join a cooking class where they can then savor the results.

SPAIN – Whether you're drawn to the artistic treasures of Barcelona, the vibrant festivals of Seville, or the stunning beaches of the Costa del Sol, Spain is a country of diverse activities and enticing attractions.

The seven-day Cycling Girona and the Catalan Coast takes travelers to a region that is considered one of the best by cycling pros. Led by an expert guide, the itinerary explores historic villages via disused railway lines, quiet small roads, and coastal paths, and includes guided tours around the medieval towns of Besalu, Begur, and Pals, a stop at a local vineyard for a memorable tasting session, and of course plenty of times to explore the sumptuous local cuisine.

Another trip that is popular for first time adventure travelers is Walking in Andalucia, a five-star rated trip that allows travelers to see the beautiful sunflower fields, olive groves, limestone peaks of Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, a cliffside walkway called El Caminito del Rey and a day to explore the magnificent city of Seville .

VIETNAM – From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the serene beauty of Halong Bay, Vietnam offers a rich tapestry of experiences with a wonderful combination of history, culture, and cuisine that makes this Southeast Asian gem a top choice.

This 14-day Cycling Vietnam itinerary invites travelers to explore the real Vietnam by bike. Riding from vibrant Ho Chi Minh City in the south to the thrilling capital of Hanoi in the north, this guided tour travels along paved roads through colorful fishing villages, folding rice terraces, and jungle-cloaked mountains. The vast shoreline of white sand beaches makes for perfect rest stops, and the trip also features an overnight stay on a tropical island. What's more, select departures of this trip feature extra inclusions in celebration of Exodus' 50th anniversary.

GREECE – Discover the ancient wonders of Athens, the idyllic islands of Santorini and Mykonos, and the rich history that has influenced Western civilization. The beauty here is bound to captivate any traveler.

The nine-day, culture-focused Highlights of Ancient Greece trip visits some of the most significant archeological sites in the world, including the Acropolis, Mycenae, and Epidaurus. It also takes guests to the medieval castle town of Mystras; to Olympia , where the first Olympic Games took place; to the stone forest of Meteora, and much more.

INDIA – This country's diverse culture, architecture, and landscapes are irresistible. From the bustling street of Delhi and serene backwaters of Kerala to the majestic beauty of the Taj Mahal, there is a treasure trove of experiences that await here, not to mention, excellent value.

New for 2024, the seven-day India's Golden Triangle itinerary is a perfect introduction to the best of northern India . The Golden Triangle is a classic route linking Delhi , Agra, and Jaipur, and the tour itself hits all the major landmarks, including a sunrise trip to the Taj Mahal. A great mix of must-see cities and traditional country life, this itinerary also features special departures that celebrate Exodus' 50th anniversary, which include an array of special extras.

