Exodus Digital Security Begins Trading on tZERO ATS Platform as EXOD

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus Wallet: EXOD), the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that its Class A common stock has begun trading on tZERO ATS, the regulated alternative trading system and FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets. The shares represent approximately $75 million of equity in Exodus.

"The traditional fundraising and company stock ownership models are fundamentally broken and favor the privileged few over the public," said Exodus Co-founder and CEO JP Richardson. "In order to help half the world exit the traditional finance system by 2030, we must lead by example and create a more democratized future of equity ownership. This is why Exodus is making our digital security available to trade on tZERO ATS. We're redefining what it means to be a public company."

Exodus is a user-friendly, non-custodial wallet that allows customers to send, receive and manage a portfolio of numerous cryptocurrencies. In Q2 of 2021, Exodus delivered a record quarter delivering 17% growth vs previous quarter and 651% YOY.

Public trading of Exodus shares is available to investors from all 50 US states and international investors from 40+ countries. Investors seeking to purchase Exodus Class A common stock can visit https://www.tzero.com/investors/register to set up a tZERO Markets brokerage account and trade Exodus (EXOD) stock now.

"We are excited to support and facilitate the trading of Exodus' digital security on tZERO ATS," said tZERO Interim CEO and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky. "We look forward to welcoming investors in Exodus to our platform and have them participate in the future of public markets."

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to securely manage cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple. Our beautiful, easy-to-use software platform gives users access, through API connections, to an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About tZERO Markets

tZERO Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Markets may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities available on tZERO Markets' platform are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

