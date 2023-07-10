Exodus Travels Unveils New Active Europe Collection

New Itineraries and Special Savings Created to Meet Travelers' Expanding Interests and Desire for Adventure

SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the significant increase in European travel from North America, Exodus Travels the award-winning leader in adventure travel, has launched a new Active Europe Collection. This expanded offering, including hiking and cycling trips, features more than 19 new itineraries across nine European countries. These new adventures are designed to bring travelers closer to Europe's hidden gems while enjoying new and unique experiences in the great outdoors.

The new Active Europe Collection encompasses active itineraries that have been meticulously crafted to cater to adventure enthusiasts, with options for every skill level and interest. From the Tuscan countryside and the UK's Lake District to Norway's Fjords and the Mediterranean Coast, each trip promises to deliver unforgettable moments and authentic encounters with Europe's natural wonders.

"We understand the growing desire for active travel experiences that go beyond traditional sightseeing, and the Active Europe Collection was designed to fulfill these aspirations," says Katy Rockett, Director of Growth, North America for Exodus Travels. "With our team of expert local guides and carefully crafted itineraries, travelers can revel in transformative experiences that have a lasting impact."

The new European collection includes a variety of memorable adventures including:

Tuscan Hills & Chianti Wines – Premium Adventure: On this eight-day guided tour, guests will enjoy an elevated experience as they explore the idyllic Tuscan countryside, with a stay in an exclusive villa complete with a pool and private chef. From this base, which is located close to the medieval town of San Gimignano, the trip features five days of gentle walking and sightseeing, including visits to Florence and Siena, as well as timeless villages and the quaint walled town of Certaldo. Activities includes three wine-tasting experiences, as well as a visit to Brolio Castle gardens, the birthplace of Chianti wine.

and Siena, as well as timeless villages and the quaint walled town of Certaldo. Activities includes three wine-tasting experiences, as well as a visit to Brolio Castle gardens, the birthplace of Chianti wine. Castles, Hadrian's Wall & the Lake District Travelers can discover the forts, fells, and film sets of northern England on this new six-day guided trip that offers a wonderful combination of history and hiking. Highlights include a visit to beautiful Alnwick Castle, which stood in as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter movies, the striking Bamburgh Castle on the Northumberland coast, the Holy Island of Lindisfarne to see the historic priory ruins, and much more. Travelers will also hike a section of Hadrian's Wall, hike Cat Bells for unforgettable views over the Lake District, and summit Helvellyn, a walk considered to be among the most beautiful in the UK.

on this new six-day guided trip that offers a wonderful combination of history and hiking. Highlights include a visit to beautiful Alnwick Castle, which stood in as Hogwarts in the first two movies, the striking Bamburgh Castle on the coast, the Holy Island of Lindisfarne to see the historic priory ruins, and much more. Travelers will also hike a section of Hadrian's Wall, hike Cat Bells for unforgettable views over the Lake District, and summit Helvellyn, a walk considered to be among the most beautiful in the UK. Cycling the Mediterranean Coast in Spain Cycle between the vibrant cities of Barcelona and Valencia on this week-long guided adventure on two wheels. Travelling along the Mediterranean coast, with stays at a different seafront hotel each night, the itinerary features a fantastic mix of cycling lanes and quiet paved roads, with only four short transfers on the cycling days.

Cycle between the vibrant cities of and on this week-long guided adventure on two wheels. Travelling along the Mediterranean coast, with stays at a different seafront hotel each night, the itinerary features a fantastic mix of cycling lanes and quiet paved roads, with only four short transfers on the cycling days. Cycling the Coastal Portuguese Camino: Following the Atlantic shoreline, the Portuguese Camino coastal route is perhaps the most scenic of the trails that comprise the iconic Camino de Santiago . On this eight-day culture-cycling adventure, guests start in Porto and head north, eventually crossing into Spain and to the final stop in Santiago de Compostela. Along the way, the tour visits a string of atmospheric coastal towns, and through the picturesque Galician countryside, while also collecting the stamps necessary to receive the Compostela certificate in Santiago , proof of completion of this historic pilgrimage.

. On this eight-day culture-cycling adventure, guests start in and head north, eventually crossing into and to the final stop in de Compostela. Along the way, the tour visits a string of atmospheric coastal towns, and through the picturesque Galician countryside, while also collecting the stamps necessary to receive the Compostela certificate in , proof of completion of this historic pilgrimage. Walking the Fjords: The Norwegian fjords are rightly ranked as one of the most stunning natural wonders of the world and on this nine-day guided hike, travelers will be immersed in the stunning landscapes that define this region, including snow-capped mountains, steep green hillsides, and powerful waterfalls plunging into calm, clear fjordic waters. By exploring by foot, travelers enjoy unique access to areas of stunning beauty and high panoramic viewpoints. In the fjords, guests stay in two locations – a cozy family-run guesthouse that looks towards the Feigumfossen waterfall, and another family-run hotel on the waterfront in the town of Fjærland.

Cycle the Loire Valley: On this gentle week-long cycling adventure, travelers ride sections of the Loire à Vélo, a scenic cycling route that tracks along the Loire River – from Blois to Saumur – past orchards, vineyards, and small villages. Highlights include visits to a magnificent chateau steeped in Renaissance history, stops at the world-renowned vineyards of Vouvray and Chinon, and much more.

In related news, Exodus Travels announced the "Join the Adventure" promotion with significant savings. This special promotion includes major savings on select trips in two ways:

Join the Adventure Together -- Book a trip with a travel partner departing in 2023 and the second person will receive 25% off the cost of their trip; or

-- Book a trip with a travel partner departing in 2023 and the second person will receive 25% off the cost of their trip; or Join the Adventure Solo -- Solo travelers can take advantage of 50% off the price of a single supplement. If no solo rooms are available or there's a preference to be paired with a roommate, Exodus Travels will pass along the equivalent savings.

Offers are valid for travel booked July 10 through July 31, 2023, and on departures through December 31, 2023. Visit https://www.exodustravels.com/us/together-or-solo for complete details.

As with all itineraries, Exodus Travels prioritizes sustainable and responsible travel practices, fostering a deep connection with local communities and minimizing the environmental impact.

For more information on these and other trips, and to explore Exodus' full line-up of adventures worldwide, visit ExodusTravels.com/us.

About Exodus Travels

For nearly 50 years Exodus Travels has been the leader in active adventures and is known for "improving life through travel." Exodus Travels is the winner of the National Geographic Traveller Reader Awards and is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award, Wanderlust Magazine's Best Tour Leader of the Year, USA Today's Readers' Choice Award and the British Travel Awards.

Exodus Travels provides unforgettable journeys and expert insights through more than 500 active adventures to Europe and 100 other countries. Award-winning trips across seven continents include active adventures to the majestic peaks of Kilimanjaro, the agent wonders of Machu Picchu, the breathtaking beauty of Italy's Amalfi Coast, and other memorable destinations.

With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Exodus Travels is dedicated to creating incredible, responsibly run adventures, and understands the importance of regenerative travel. Efforts include a "re-wilding" initiative that ensures for every traveler, 100 square meters of land is dedicated to preservation projects. Exodus Travels is dedicated to creating memorable and responsible adventures so travelers can book and travel with confidence. To learn more about Exodus Travels and the company's award-winning adventures visit ExodusTravels.com/us or follow on social @ExodusTravels.

SOURCE Exodus Travels