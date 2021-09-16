ExodusPoint Launches New Fundamental Equities Business Unit

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP ("ExodusPoint" or the "Firm"), a leading multi-strategy, global hedge fund firm, today announced the launch of a new fundamental long/short equities business unit, WestWind Asset Management ("WestWind"). The new unit will continue to enhance and expand the Firm's long/short equity business, which is currently comprised of more than 30 portfolio managers.

WestWind will be led by Robert Bovo, who has been one of ExodusPoint's long/short equity portfolio managers since 2019. ExodusPoint's Co-Founder and Head of Equities, Hyung Lee, and Mr. Bovo have a longstanding relationship, having worked together for over a decade at both ExodusPoint and Millennium Management.

"We look forward to expanding our existing partnership with Robert and leveraging his expertise and more than 20 year tenure in the industry to establish a new fundamental long/short unit that will operate alongside our well established equities business," said Mr. Lee. "The formation of WestWind exemplifies ExodusPoint's portfolio manager centric model, which offers many creative and flexible solutions to enable our investment professionals to achieve their goals."

"I'm excited to continue to work closely with Hyung to expand ExodusPoint's best-in-class platform and to see the launch of WestWind contribute to the further growth of the Firm's overall long/short equities business," said Mr. Bovo.

Before joining ExodusPoint, Mr. Bovo managed a global fundamental technology and media portfolio at Millennium Management. Prior to Millennium, he was a portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital and previously launched and managed the hedge fund XI Capital Partners. Mr. Bovo holds an MBA from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BSBA from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

About ExodusPoint

ExodusPoint is a multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund firm, co-founded by Michael Gelband and Hyung Lee. The Firm manages approximately $14 billion and has over 600 employees, including approximately 100 portfolio management teams, across more than 10 offices worldwide. ExodusPoint was the largest hedge fund launch in history with $8 billion in assets in 2018. For more information, please visit www.exoduspoint.com .

