Exogenesis Corporation to Highlight Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) Technology for Nanoscale Surface Processing during the TechConnect World 2019 Congress

BOSTON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exogenesis Corporation today announced multiple presentations during the upcoming TechConnect World 2019 Congress (June 17-19, 2019, Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA), describing applications that the company is commercializing with its Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology.

Dmitry Shashkov, President and CEO of Exogenesis commented, "We are pleased that the TechConnect Congress has selected several of Exogenesis submissions describing our innovative ANAB technology and its commercial applications in medical devices, optical systems, and other sectors. We look forward to sharing our results with the business and technical community serving these growing markets."

Schedule of Exogenesis technology events and presentations during the upcoming TechConnect World 2019 Congress:

Monday June 17 , 2:15 pm , Room 306 – "Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam processing of medical devices enhances tissue integration while reducing bacterial attachment "

, – " Monday June 17 , 2:55 pm , Room 202 – "Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) Technology for Nanoscale Surface Processing "

– " Tuesday June 18 , 4:00 pm , Hall C – "Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) treatment creates a native polymer-free elution barrier on medical devices"

, – Monday-Tuesday, June 17-18 , 12 pm – 6 pm , Booth 317 – Exogenesis TechConnect Partnership booth

In addition, the Exogenesis team will be meeting with prospective collaborators and government funding agencies, leveraging TechConnect's unique match-making opportunities. Join us at our presentations or at our booth, as we are always looking for new potential partnerships.

About Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) Technology

Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology is a low-energy accelerated particle beam that is being commercialized as a tool for nano-scale surface modifications. ANAB is created by acceleration of neutral argon (Ar) atoms with very low energies under vacuum which bombard a material surface, modifying it to a shallow depth of 2-3 nm. This is a non-additive technology that results in modifications of surface topography, structure, and energy. Medical implants treated with ANAB technology have recently been granted FDA regulatory 510(k) clearance for use in spinal interbody fusion (IBD) devices.

About Exogenesis

Exogenesis is commercializing a platform technology, NanoAccel™, utilizing Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) and Gas Cluster Ion Beam (GCIB) technologies that modify and control surfaces of materials at a nanoscale level. Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, Exogenesis is a private, venture capital-backed company that has developed a proprietary technology to modify and control surfaces without applying a coating or creating sub-surface damage. The company's proprietary technologies are used for surface modification and control in a broad range of biomedical, optical and semiconductor applications. For more information, please visit www.exogenesis.us or contact us at info@exogenesis.us.

About TechConnect World

For over 20 years the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo has connected top applied research and early-stage innovations from universities, labs, and startups with industry end-users and prospectors. The 2019 TechConnect World Innovation event includes the annual SBIR/STTR Spring Innovation Conference, Spring AI TechConnect, the TechConnect Technical Program - more than 35 world-class technical symposia, and the Nanotech Conference Series, the world's largest and longest running nanotechnology event. Through these joint programs, TechConnect has published over 10,000 technical papers, connected over 20,000 innovations with industry partners, provided prospecting to most all Fortune 500 technology companies, and supported most every U.S. Science and Technology agency including the National Nanotechnology Initiative since its inception.

