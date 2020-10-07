Exonbio announces the launch of SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Anti-spike monoclonal antibody for development of Antigen Assays and Therapeutics for COVID-19

Exonbio is pleased to offer several high affinity spike monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent for COVID-19. The activities of these antibodies are extensively validated by both binding and pseudovirus infection assay. These antibodies can be used with various applications like ELISA and Lateral Flow assay, as well as for viral or viral protein enrichment as sample pretreatment.

The antibodies developed by Exonbio has high binding affinity against Spike S1 Subunit, S2 subunit and Spike trimer of SARS-CoV-2 with their EC50 value ranging from 1-7ng/ml. The epitope mapping reveals that the collection of antibodies has multiple distinct epitopes by analyzing them by surface plasmon resonance (SPR) with Biocore 3000.

"The discovery and development of the monoclonal antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 could serve as a prevention option until a vaccine is available", commented Kunhua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Exonbio. "Among the antibodies developed by Exonbio, various clones showed neutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2. The high affinity antibodies have been demonstrated to inhibit the binding of the spike protein to ACE2 in vitro and to block pseudovirus infection in vivo, demonstrated high neutralization activity with IC50 less than 1 ng/ml."

The two anti-RBD spike clones S185 and S422 were assessed for its neutralizing activity against pseudo typed spike protein of SARS, MERS, SARS-COV-2 and SARS-COV-2 mutant (D614G). D614G, a missense mutation in the spike protein has emerged and is spreading worldwide. These antibodies have shown good neutralizing activity against the wild type and the D614G mutant. No cross-neutralization activity is seen against SARS and MERS pseudo virus. Full list of spike monoclonal antibodies can be found here on Exonbio's website.

